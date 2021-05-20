We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle’s could have 'hinted' at the idea of her and Prince Harry's royal exit and telling their side of the story before the couple did their “tell-all” Oprah interview.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have felt more comfortable speaking out about their lives in the spotlight after stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family last year. Now settled in their new LA home and expecting their second child, the couple left royal fans stunned after their “tell-all” interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.

The Sussexes went on to make several astonishing revelations, including Meghan’s claim that an unnamed royal commented on her son Archie’s skin colour before he was born. Whilst Harry described his father and brother as “trapped” in the institution.

The interview sent shockwaves through the Royal Family and the Queen shared a considered statement in response.

During the interview, Meghan was also asked about how the Royal Family would feel about her and Harry discussing them in such a public way. She replied: “I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”

This remarkable special was the first time she and Prince Harry had opened up about royal life in this way. Though it seems that Meghan possibly ‘hinted’ in the past that she might one day speak out.

In a past interview with Vanity Fair early on in her relationship with Harry, Meghan suggested there might be a time where they had “stories to tell”.

“We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time,” she explained.

Even back then, Meghan indicated her desire to maintain a strong level of privacy. This is something she and Harry have previously said they want for their family. According to the couple, the intense media scrutiny Meghan experienced contributed heavily to their decision to move to the US and step back.

The Duchess of Sussex’s words about having “stories to tell” and coming “forward” were of course in reference to their early romance.

However, they could also be seen to show that she was open to the idea of starting an honest, open conversation about their life together in the future.