We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make an appearance at the Invictus Games in Holland next week, despite skipping Prince Philip memorial service due to security fears.

The Duchess of Sussex will join Prince Harry at the launch of the Invictus Games in the Netherlands next week.

It will be her first trip outside America since the couple stepped back as senior royals.

This royal news comes after Netflix announced it’s on the hunt to cast Kate Middleton in The Crown ahead of season 6.

Meghan Markle will join her husband, Prince Harry, as he travels to the Netherlands to launch the Invictus Games next week in what will be her first trip outside the USA since the couple quit royal life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both travel to Holland, despite failing to fly back to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial service last month due to security fears. It is also thought the couple will be followed by a Netflix documentary crew.

The news has been met with criticism by royal insiders, who are said to be “baffled” over the decision after Prince Harry’s absence at Prince Philip’s memorial was branded an “insult” to the Queen.

Video of the Week

According to The Mirror, Ken Wharfe, an ex-Met police officer who once worked alongside Harry, said, “I’m baffled about why Harry thinks he would be safer in the Netherlands than the UK.

“He would have travelled to his grandfather’s memorial service with his brother or father and received protection from the Met. It’s not like he would have been turning up at Westminster Abbey on a bike.

“It is more of a risk to go to Holland to support a charity with a military link than coming to London last week.”

While it’s not clear what role Meghan will play in Harry’s Invictus Games trip, organisers have reportedly promised a “big surprise to launch event,” which could mean the couple making a joint appearance.

An insider revealed, “Meghan is excited to travel with Harry for the event, which is certainly close to his heart.”

It comes after Meghan is seemingly growing further away from the Firm and her royal links, as her long-standing patronage with animal charity Mayhew has also come to an end.

The couple are said to be under immense pressure to return to the UK to introduce their daughter to the royal family. She was born in in June 2021 and will be one in a matter of months.

But, Prince Harry fears the Queen may never meet baby Lilibet because it’s too dangerous.