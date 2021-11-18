We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mike Tindall is set to join the Loose Women panel tomorrow to open up about his mental health as the show becomes Loose Men for one day only.

The Queen’s grandson-in-law Mike Tindall will be joining the panel of ITV’s Loose Men special on 19th November.

This will mark only the third time that Loose Women has featured an all-male panel to discuss the importance of men speaking out about mental health.

Retired rugby star Mike Tindall became an official member of The Firm back in 2011, when he married the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Phillips. Zara is 21st in line to the throne and she and Mike are often glimpsed at major royal events such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Meanwhile, Mike has frequently shared adorable updates on family life with his and Zara’s three children – Mia, Lena and Lucas, who was born earlier this year – whilst speaking on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

Now, he’s set to make his ITV daytime panellist debut as he will be part of Loose Women’s third ever all-male panel on Friday 19th November.

According to RadioTimes.com, Loose Men is returning to mark International Men’s Day and will help to raise awareness about mental health amongst men. The Loose Men special will supposedly be anchored by Vernon Kay and the panel will consist of not only Mike, but Strictly Come Dancing 2016 winner Ore Oduba and Love Island narrator and comedian Iain Stirling.

As reported by the publication, Mike has opened up to reveal his excitement at being able to discuss mental health on tomorrow’s show.

He declared, “I am looking forward to being Loose Men, talking about some really important issues facing men. Being a rugby player from the north, I think I would probably have a reputation [of] just getting on with it, but that doesn’t always work and all of us need to talk about things. This is a great chance to do that.”

And that’s not the only vital issue they’ll be addressing, as Vernon stated, “From mental health to fatherhood and family, we won’t leave any taboo subject uncovered.”

This important show comes as Mike Tindall shared his heartache last month and spoke out about the devastating impact Parkinson’s has had upon his father. Sharing such poignant insights with other people as the Patron of charity, Cure Parkinsons, was incredibly inspiring. Now he’ll likely be opening up on deeply personal matters once again as he and his fellow Loose Men panellist discuss how it’s so important for men to be open about it as part of the Loose Men panel.

The first Loose Men special aired this time last year and was the first time in the ITV show’s 22 year history that the panel only included male celebrities.

Then, in May 2021, there was another Loose Men special to mark Mental Health Awareness Week. As reported by RadioTimes.com, the show’s editor Sally Shelford reflected on the overwhelming response they received after last year’s panel and how it inspired ITV to air further Loose Men specials.

She explained, “Last year we were bowled over by the huge response from viewers to our first ever Loose Men to mark International Men’s Day. Hearing from some of the UK’s most-famous faces opening up about mental health, bullying and body shaming, kick-started so many important conversations. We simply had to do it again.”

Mike Tindall will appear on the Loose Women special panel tomorrow on ITV at 12:30pm.