Meghan Markle's designer friend Misha Nonoo is also expecting a baby girl after she announced her pregnancy.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is having a girl, is expected to be overjoyed with the news

Meghan Markle’s friend Misha Nonoo is having a girl after the designer announced her pregnancy with husband Mike Hess.

Misha, who, like Meghan, already has a son, is adding to her family with this latest pregnancy just a year after giving birth to her first child Leo.

Misha and Mike got married with a ceremony at Villa Aurelia, Rome on September 20, 2019, followed by a reception at Cinecittà film studios – of which was attended by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

And now the news that Misha is also having a baby girl like Meghan, it will mean the friends, who previously attended the Vogue Fashion Fund Awards together, will be able to share their mother-daughter journey together.

Meghan and Harry announced son Archie, one, would be a big brother during their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview earlier this year.

Misha uploaded a snap showing off her pregnancy weight gain and captioned it, ‘My journey into motherhood has been one of the most rewarding and beautiful experiences of my life. I’m extremely grateful and excited to share that we’re adding a sweet baby girl to our family, and Leo will soon be a big brother!’

Just last year Misha revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that she planned to share tips with pal Meghan. At the time she said, “As with all friendships, you share lots of tips and everything.”

Misha attended Meghan’s New York baby shower and previously said, “From the beginning of our relationship we bonded over our shared ethos about supporting other women — it was something that we absolutely felt, and as friends who support each other over the years, you see that.”

Once more, to coincide with the pregnancy, New York-based designer Misha has launched a new collection of maternity styles ‘inspired by the wardrobe heroes I missed wearing the most during my pregnancy,’ she wrote.

Misha and Mike attended Meghan and Harry’s 2019 wedding at Windsor Castle.

‘Effortless pieces designed to be worn before, during, and after pregnancy—this is maternity wear for whatever the future has in store. Whether you’re already a Mum or an expecting Mum-to-be, I hope these pieces bring you the comfort, style, and ease you need to tackle one of life’s most incredible experiences,’ she added.

Meanwhile, Meghan is said to be planning a home birth in Los Angeles.