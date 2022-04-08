We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s wedding anniversary will forever be tinged with heartbreak as the Royal Family prepare for a difficult day.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s wedding anniversary falls the same day that they lost a hugely important member of the Royal Family.

Prince Philip died on April 9th and the royals will soon mark one year since his passing.

The Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s 17th wedding anniversary is fast approaching on April 9th, but the day will now be an emotional occasion in more ways than one. As senior members of The Firm, the couple have previously released sweet snaps taken throughout their marriage to mark the day they tied the knot back in 2005. The most recent of these to be shared by Clarence House featured Charles and Camilla at their Scottish home, Birkhall, alongside the Duchess’ dogs in 2020.

But whilst this date no doubt still holds precious memories for the future King and Queen Consort, it’s now also the anniversary of a family tragedy.

On the very same day last year Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle, leaving his family devastated and changing the monarchy as we know it. As the royal first in the line of succession, Charles has been observed taking an even greater role in supporting the Queen ever since.

Reports have even claimed that Philip had “emotional bedside conversations” with his eldest child before his death, in which he supposedly spoke to Charles about looking after his mother.

Whilst the Prince of Wales and Duchess Camilla have undertaken a huge number of engagements and set off for royal tours both abroad and within the UK in recent months.

The first anniversary of his death will likely be an incredibly difficult and emotional day for the royals, including Charles and Camilla. The couple recently paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh at a service of thanksgiving, along with many of his and the Queen’s great-grandchildren and grandchildren.

Prince Philip’s loss will likely mean Prince Charles and Camilla’s wedding anniversary will forever be tinged with heartbreak. He and the Queen attended a Service of Prayer and Dedication for the newlyweds back in 2005 and held a reception for the couple in Windsor Castle after.

It’s not yet known how the Royal Family might commemorate the now-poignant day this year. Though it’s possible that they could share a special personal photograph in memory of Philip.

In April last year the Clarence House Twitter account shared a heartwrenching video of the Prince of Wales paying tribute to his late father.

He said, “As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure. And apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth who also, I think, share our loss and our sorrow.”

“My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him,” he emotionally declared. “And from that point of view, we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that.”