The exclusion of Prince Harry’s name from the Queen’s poignant COP26 message will have not gone unnoticed by her grandson, a royal expert has claimed.

The Queen sent a video message after being forced to cancel her trip to Glasgow for the COP26 conference, following health concerns. In her speech, she included a sweet link to her late husband, Prince Philip, and her great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte.

The Queen also expressed her pride and thanked Prince Charles and Prince William for their environmental work. Prince Charles has openly voiced his fears for his grandchildren’s dangerous future and started a Food for the Future campaign with chef Jamie Oliver.

Prince William also teamed up with national treasure Sir David Attenborough for the Earth Shot Prize, which will see winners awarded a £1 million grant to continue their environmental work.

The Queen’s tribute to Charles and William will not have gone unnoticed across the globe, according to Royal Biographer, Angela Levin.

Angela claims that Prince Harry may have been left feeling ‘snubbed’ at home across the pond, after not being mentioned by his grandmother – despite his own climate work.

“I imagine he could well feel snubbed,” Angela told OK! magazine.

She continued saying, “I think he’s very sensitive now about his family, and I think he’s between a rock and a hard place, but he’s on a one-way road.”

Angela then explained that the fact Harry’s father and brother were mentioned by the Queen may have hurt, but said, ‘But you can’t have it both ways. You can’t be independent but part of it – I don’t believe he’s grasped that.

‘The Queen is succinct, articulate, and says things from the heart. I couldn’t see why Harry would be mentioned. He isn’t a member of the Royal Family now. He’s doing his own thing.”