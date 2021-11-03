Trending:

‘Sensitive’ Prince Harry will be feeling ‘snubbed’ as Queen leaves him out of special recognition in COP26 speech

Naomi Jamieson Naomi Jamieson
    • The exclusion of Prince Harry’s name from the Queen’s poignant COP26 message will have not gone unnoticed by her grandson, a royal expert has claimed.

    The Queen sent a video message after being forced to cancel her trip to Glasgow for the COP26 conference, following health concerns. In her speech, she included a sweet link to her late husband, Prince Philip, and her great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte.

    The Queen also expressed her pride and thanked Prince Charles and Prince William for their environmental work. Prince Charles has openly voiced his fears for his grandchildren’s dangerous future and started a Food for the Future campaign with chef Jamie Oliver.

    Queen Elizabeth II records a video message that was broadcast to attendees during an evening reception to mark the opening day of the COP26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) on November 1, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

    Prince William also teamed up with national treasure Sir David Attenborough for the Earth Shot Prize, which will see winners awarded a £1 million grant to continue their environmental work.

    The Queen’s tribute to Charles and William will not have gone unnoticed across the globe, according to Royal Biographer, Angela Levin.

    Angela claims that Prince Harry may have been left feeling ‘snubbed’ at home across the pond, after not being mentioned by his grandmother – despite his own climate work.

    “I imagine he could well feel snubbed,” Angela told OK! magazine. 

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit One World Observatory at One World Observatory on September 23, 2021 in New York City.

    She continued saying, “I think he’s very sensitive now about his family, and I think he’s between a rock and a hard place, but he’s on a one-way road.”

    Angela then explained that the fact Harry’s father and brother were mentioned by the Queen may have hurt, but said, ‘But you can’t have it both ways. You can’t be independent but part of it – I don’t believe he’s grasped that.

    ‘The Queen is succinct, articulate, and says things from the heart. I couldn’t see why Harry would be mentioned. He isn’t a member of the Royal Family now. He’s doing his own thing.”

