The Queen is reportedly ‘very proud’ of her son Prince Charles as he attended the State Opening of Parliament for the first time without her.

Prince Charles was also accompanied by Camilla and his eldest son, Prince William, for whom it was the first time attending the event.

The gravity of the moment seemed to weigh on Charles, who reportedly showed ‘undeniable nerves’ as he led the event for the first time without his mother, the Queen.

This historic moment saw Charles deliver the traditional speech, accompanied by his son, Prince William and wife Camilla, who will one day act as Queen Consort when he becomes King.

A senior source told the Sun, “The Queen was very proud to see her son and grandson step in.”

Her Majesty was sadly unable to attend for the first time in 60 years due to ‘episodic mobility issues’. This latest health update comes just after the Palace announced she would not be attending any scheduled garden parties this year.

Despite the Queen’s pride in Prince Charles’ handling of the State Opening, the duty was a source of anxiety for him. In fact, a body language expert claims he was displaying ‘undeniable signs of nerves’ as he sat on the throne.

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror that he seemed ‘pre-occupied’ but despite his initial desire to seem ‘in control’ the Queen’s absence was felt – especially by him.

She added that upon entering the throne room “he became more sombre and there were some undeniable signs of nerves as he took the walk”.

Judi continued, “Even with the Queen’s throne removed the gap left looked poignant and as Charles lowered himself onto what is called the Consort Throne,

“Charles appeared preoccupied with the crown that sat in front of him, gazing at it for several moments before he was given the speech to read.”

Adding that the real nerves came during his speech, “Charles’s levels of nervousness became more obvious as his hands shook while he held and read the notes of the Queen’s speech, making the pages flap as he held and turned them.”

This was no doubt a daunting moment for Charles who is reportedly ‘terrified’ of becoming King as this will inevitably mean the death of his beloved mother, who has been a great source of concern of late, due to her ongoing health struggles.