We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child this autumn, but the baby’s first appearance will most likely be significantly different from other royal counterparts.

Royal fans are delighted to welcome the Queen’s 12-great-grandchild – and excited discussions have already begun about how Beatrice will decide to unveil her bundle of joy to the world.

Royal newborns usually make their first public appearance outside the hospital hours after birth, or, in the case of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie, during an official press conference.

Princess Eugenie released the first photos of her baby August on her own Instagram account when he was born in February. But, it’s suspected her older sister Beatrice is unlikely to do the same.

Beatrice doesn’t have an official social media account, unlike other members of the royal family. Although, it appearss her secret Instagram account was disclosed in 2018 by friend Karlie Kloss, who tagged her as @beayork in an Instagram Stories post.

Given that Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has his own public Instagram account with over 71,500 followers, it’s possible that he may be the one to reveal the first images of their newborn.

Video of the Week

The Queen’s office released the couple’s formal wedding images last July, so it seems likely that Buckingham Palace will also share pictures of the newborn.

In a statement released last week, the Palace confirmed Beatrice and Edoardo’s joyous news, saying, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”