We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George delighted fans during his recent appearance at the Euros 2020 and according to an expert the young royal was keen to follow his “absolute hero” dad Prince William’s example.

Prince George is said to have “begged” his parents to allow him to attend England’s match against Germany at Wembley last week.

Now a royal expert has shared sweet details about George’s love for his “absolute hero” Prince William and claimed it inspired this special visit.

This royal news comes as Prince Charles gives royal fans goosebumps with an epic ‘spine tingling’ gesture

Prince George’s love for Prince William reportedly inspired his attendance at England’s match against Germany in the Euros 2020 as it’s said his father is his “absolute hero”. George, who is third in line to the throne, appeared alongside William and Kate Middleton last week to watch England move to the next stage. Though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge do share photos of their three children, they often prefer to keep them away from the public spotlight.

This means that fans are often even more delighted whenever George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis accompany their royal parents to events. Prince George’s recent appearance was one such occasion and many people were desperate for him to be given a special new job.

The seven-year-old prince appeared in a smart suit, very reminiscent of his father’s and it’s now been claimed that young George “idolises” William.

“Prince William is George’s absolute hero,” royal expert Duncan Larcombe explained to OK! magazine, adding, “He thinks his dad’s the most perfect person on the planet.”

The expert went on to claim that George was eager to accompany William and Kate, stating: “William would never have normally taken him to the football because it was an official outing in his role as president of the FA, but George absolutely begged to be allowed to come along.”

“Kate and William are at pains to never expose the children unnecessarily to the cameras but he twisted their arm eventually,” he continued. “That’s why Kate came, so that when William had to meet all the dignitaries, George could stay with her.”

Duncan then went on to suggest that George’s love for William could’ve inspired his choice of outfit for this special occasion.

“George idolises his dad. That’s why we saw him looking so smart in his suit – he really wanted to dress like William,” he declared.

Prince William is expected to attend the England vs Denmark game tonight. Whilst Kate is isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. Without Kate to stay with George, it might be that we don’t get to see the young prince tonight.

However, should England win, Prince George and his “hero” Prince William would likely love to cheer the team on in the final.