We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to give Oprah Winfrey this incredible honour when their daughter is born.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are predicted to give friend Oprah Winfrey an incredible honor by asking her to be godmother to their daughter when she’s born

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are yet to pick their godparents but the talk show host who helped deliver their bombshell interview is thought to be a worthy contender

This royal news comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle predicted to name baby daughter after Prince Philip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to give friend Oprah Winfrey the incredible honour of being their daughter’s godmother when she’s born.

The couple, who have set up a new life in LA with son Archie, two, have a baby girl on the way this summer and while the royals have a selection of A-list friends, predictions have turned to who will be asked to carry out godparent duties.

Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie has hinted that the talk show host, who interviewed Harry and Meghan for their bombshell interview earlier this year, could be in the line to receive a huge honour once their daughter is born.

Friend Omid Scobie has suggested Oprah was in the frame, saying: “If one of those godparents is Oprah – and I’m not saying that she is – then you can understand why perhaps they want to keep that to themselves because even Oprah sitting down to interview them was controversial enough in itself.”

And while it’s understood Meghan won’t be having a baby shower for this selfless reason, Omid is not the only one who’s hinted at Oprah being in the running for the godmother role. Another insider has claimed the “coveted role” has been “reserved” for Oprah following the explosive interview in March.

The source told Heat World, “Meghan thinks Oprah would be the perfect godmother for her daughter. She wants her girl to be surrounded by strong female role models, and Oprah certainly fits the bill. She’s been a real support to both her and Harry since they moved to California, and Meghan knows she can rely on her, no matter what.”

Oprah has also recently teamed up with Prince Harry for an upcoming docuseries The Me You Can’t See, which will be streamed on Apple+ TV.

Video of the Week

Also expected to be lined up for godmother duties are TV host Gayle King, tennis ace Serena Williams, and singer Beyonce.

During the chat, which was aired the following night on ITV, the Sussexes shared the news that they were expecting a baby girl.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby girl might be born sooner than you think so they’d better hurry on the final list…