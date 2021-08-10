We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry's crisis is 'too big' for Princess Eugenie to fix, a royal author has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex has heavily criticised the royal family in recent months – from his Oprah Winfrey interview to his tell-all book plans.

Prince Harry and his ongoing crisis with the royal family is an issue that is said to be ‘too big’ for even close cousin Princess Eugenie to fix.

The Duke of Sussex is working on a tell-all memoir about his childhood and growing up in the royal family and this, added to the upset already caused by his and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview earlier this year, and it’s claimed that his relationship with the royal family is struggling.

Princess Eugenie, who recently celebrated Meghan’s birthday with a special gift, was thought to be best placed to help restore the bond between the Sussexes and Prince William, Prince Charles, and the Queen as she is close to both Prince Harry and Meghan.

But royal author Phil Dampier, isn’t confident it will work.

He said, “I don’t think there is much chance of a reconciliation between anyone at the moment and I wouldn’t have thought Eugenie is in a position to [help] – even though she is matey with [Meghan and Harry].”

It comes after the royal family hinted that they had built bridges with Meghan after wishing the Duchess a very happy 40th birthday with a series of sweet tributes.

Princess Eugenie also sent a message of love to Prince Harry and Meghan following the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana after it was revealed she would be stepping up following the Megxit.

But with the support from sister Beatrice, Mr Dampier, believes they will be more sympathetic than the older royals. He added, “I’m sure that Beatrice will support any moves by Eugenie to try and build bridges and get a dialogue going between William and Harry. I think they’ll be a bit concerned about some of the stuff that has been said but obviously a bit more sympathetic than some of the older royals.”

Mr Dampier isn’t the only royal author to be concerned about the royal ‘rift’. Robert Lacey, has written a book about the relationship between the Queen, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince William. And you can watch his views on the relationship between Prince Harry and William.

He predicted that 2021 would be the ‘year of challenge’ for the two princes after Harry stepped back from being a senior working member of the royal family.