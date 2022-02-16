Prince Harry driven by ‘betrayal’ to uncover ‘childhood trauma’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry could reportedly be driven by a recent “betrayal” to uncover “childhood trauma” just as his tell-all memoir is due to be published this year.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has claimed her youngest son is likely “seething” over the announcement of future Queen Consort Camilla.

He’s alleged that this could inspire Prince Harry to “rehash” the pain from his past.

This royal news comes as it’s revealed Prince Harry’s ‘only royal connection’ could be his final hope of healing the royal rift.

For any royal fans who’d been wondering if Kate Middleton could become Queen before Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the matter seemed to have been settled this month after the monarch made a surprising announcement. The Queen revealed it was her “sincere wish” that her daughter-in-law should be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles, who is currently first in line to the throne, becomes King in the future.

Prince Charles thanked his “darling wife” as this was confirmed and some reports have suggested the Duke of Cambridge is “supportive” of the decision. Though a royal expert has now claimed Prince Harry could be feeling incredibly “betrayed” by it.

As reported by Closer, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell expressed his belief to the publication that her and Charles’ youngest son will be “angry” that his stepmother is set to take on a title that would’ve once belonged to his mother.

Paul claimed, “It’ll be like a red rag to a bull for Harry – he’ll be angry. While I don’t think he has disdain for Camilla as a person, I think it’ll rile him and he’ll feel betrayed that she’ll now be Queen when that should have been his mother. He’ll be livid.”

As the wife of the Prince of Wales, Duchess Camilla is technically entitled to be called Princess of Wales. However, she has always opted to be known as Duchess of Cornwall after one of Charles’ other titles. It’s understood that this was a mark of respect to Diana, who’s still very much associated with the title.

The announcement of Duchess Camilla becoming Queen is something that Paul believes could bring up “childhood trauma” for Prince Harry. He alleged, “Even though he and Meghan met the news with silence, I think he’ll really have something to say about this and it’ll rehash a lot of childhood trauma.”

Just days after the Queen’s message, Prince Harry vowed to “finish mum’s job” as he marked National HIV Testing Week. He didn’t mention the news regarding Camilla and has yet to discuss it.

Though it comes ahead of Prince Harry’s memoir being released later this year and it’s thought this could bring up potentially painful moments.

Already it’s been suggested that Charles fears the memoir will “publicly blame” Camilla for Harry’s childhood. Whilst a royal source has claimed that its revelations could “shake the monarchy” to its core. If the reports do indeed prove true, then it seems the Duke of Sussex is prepared to get candid when it comes to his life in The Firm.

Whether or not he’ll mention Duchess Camilla either generally or linked to her future role remains to be seen.