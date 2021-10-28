We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry reportedly went into “panic mode” after hearing about the Queen’s recent hospital stay as it’s claimed he hopes to return to the UK at Christmas “if not sooner” to see his grandmother.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have felt “helpless” in California upon finding out about Her Majesty’s recent hospital stay.

It’s claimed that Prince Harry “would never forgive himself” if he didn’t see the Queen.

Prince Harry might be enjoying life away from the royal spotlight since he and Meghan Markle decided to “step back” as senior members of The Firm last year. But now it seems the 5,000 mile distance between the UK and their new LA home is causing great heartache for the Queen’s grandson. The news emerged last week that Her Majesty had spent a night in hospital after cancelling a royal trip on medical grounds. Buckingham Palace have since faced criticism about the timing of the announcement which came a day later.

As speculation about the Queen’s health continues to circulate, a source has suggested Prince Harry went into “panic mode” after learning of his grandmother’s hospital stay.

According to Us Weekly, the source also alleged, “He felt helpless being 5,000 miles away in Montecito, and has been checking-in non-stop with her.”

Meanwhile, the insider also went on to remark upon how the Duke of Sussex was unable to see his late grandfather Prince Philip in the UK before his death due to travel restrictions, claiming that he “feels guilty about not saying goodbye” to him in person.

There is no indication whatsoever that the Queen’s health has worsened, though the source claimed to Us Weekly that Harry “would never forgive himself” if he was unable to see his grandmother for an extended period of time too.

The insider suggested that Harry’s “hoping to go back home for Christmas with Meghan, if not before so that [the Queen] can finally get to meet Lilibet and see Archie again.”

The official Buckingham Palace statement described the Queen as being in “good spirits” after leaving hospital. And although it’s now been confirmed she won’t be attending the COP26 climate summit, she’s understood to be carrying out “light duties” at Windsor castle.

If Harry and Meghan do return at Christmas to see the Queen, it will their first UK trip together since they stepped back. It would also be a wonderful opportunity to introduce the monarch to one of her youngest great-grandchildren, as she hasn’t met Lilibet yet.

Whether or not the Sussexes will fly back over the coming months remains to be seen. Though the Queen would no doubt be delighted to reunite with them after so much time apart.