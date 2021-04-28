We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to take part in a concert to 'reunite' the world 'deliver a worldwide message of vaccine equity'.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are among the famous faces coming together for a Covid concert to ‘reunite’ the world and raise money for a vaccine programme.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been named as Campaign Chairs for the event, set to take place on May 8th.

This royal news comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted taking the children out to a special location on Prince Louis’ birthday weekend

The Vax Live has been marked as a show that will ‘reunite the world’ with appearances and performances by A-list celebs and will mark the first big public event the pair have appeared at together since their Oprah Winfrey interview.

While it is unknown exactly how Harry and Meghan will be involved in the concert, they have been granted the title of ‘Campaign Chairs’.

The Duke and Duchess will lead a fundraising campaign for COVAX, a vaccine-sharing initiative co-led by the World Health Organization.

It’s believed the event will be live-streamed in the US on ABC, CBS, and YouTube at 8 pm E.T on May 8th.

‘Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss, and struggle—together. Now we need to recover and heal—together. We can’t leave anybody behind,’ Harry and Meghan wrote on their Archewell website.

‘We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone, everywhere has equal access to the vaccine.’

The Duke and Duchess continued, ‘We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution, and in that, restore faith in our common humanity. This mission couldn’t be more critical or important.’

Video of the Week

The concert announcement comes after Prince Harry returned his and Meghan’s LA home after jetting back to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral.

It was thought that his reunion with the Royal Family had helped to ‘break the ice’ between him, Prince William and Prince Charles, amid their growing tensions following the Oprah interview.

It’s now been claimed that Prince Harry may decide not to return to the UK as planned in the summer, to join William for Princess Diana’s memorial unveiling.