We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sad news for Prince William after he missed a family event close to Princess Diana's heart.

Prince William is expected to be feeling ‘sad’ after missing out on attending his cousin Lady Kitty Spencer’s lavish wedding due to the Covid delay.

The Duke of Cambridge and his brother Prince Harry are close to their cousin Kitty as the niece of their mother Diana, but neither of the brothers was able to attend the Italian ceremony.

This royal news comes as Sarah Ferguson breaks her silence on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Oprah interview.

Prince William sadly missed out on something that was close to Princess Diana’s heart when he was unable to attend the wedding of Lady Kitty Spencer and her millionaire husband Michael Lewis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were unable to attend Lady Kitty Spencer’s lavish Italian wedding at the weekend after a delay to Covid restrictions meant it had to be pushed back.

The beautiful ceremony would have been something close to the late Princess Diana’s heart as the 30-year-old model is her niece.

Lady Kitty Spencer tied the knot in Rome with her husband Michael Lewis by her side as she shared some beautiful snaps from their happy day.

The newlyweds, who were joined by some high profile friends, including Viscountess Emma Weymouth, Sabrina Elba and Pixie Lott, began their celebrations on Friday night with a dinner party at the exclusive Galleria Del Cardinale restaurant in Rome, before enjoying a sunset wedding on Sunday.

Lady Kitty Spencer, who is thought to have designed her own Dolce and Gabbana lace wedding dress, enjoyed a hen party in Florence with her friends a few days earlier.

She posted a photo of herself outside the Duomo in a polka dot dress and another enjoying dinner with a statement clip reading ‘BRIDE’.

But the wedding dress wasn’t the only one she wore that weekend – she had a whole collection of beautiful outfits designed especially for the milestone occasion and actually wore five different gowns.

Dolce and Gabbana wrote, ‘For this unique event, #DolceGabbana created a number of exclusive hand-made gowns, each celebrating the beauty of the bride, the passion for #AltaModa and the absolute joy of the occasion.’

The couple, who got engaged in 2019, had to delay their nuptials after the Coronavirus pandemic hit. Earlier this year there were reports that she was to get married at Diana’s childhood home of Althorp House.

Lady Kitty Spencer is the daughter of the former British model, Victoria Aitken, and nobleman, Charles Spencer, who is the younger brother of Princess Diana.

Having posed for Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana since 2017, Kitty wanted them to create her bespoke wedding dress.

She explains in an interview clip below what she loves about the designer brand, which has clothes that make her feel ‘confident’ and at her ‘best’.

But Prince William and Harry weren’t the only family members missing from the ceremony. Kitty’s father, Charles Spencer was unable to walk her down the aisle because of a painful shoulder injury that was affecting his freedom of movement.

Charles Spencer revealed why Princess Diana was so sad in an unearthed photograph but he delighted fans when he shared a rare family portrait that bears a startling resemblance to one of his royal relatives.