We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a secret third home - and not many people know about it.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a secret third house that they use that not many people know about.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spent the majority of their lockdown time at Anmer Hall, located on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, after it was gifted to them as a wedding present from the Queen.

But having previously split their time between there and their London home of Kensington Palace, there is another unfamiliar abode that is owned by the couple but it’s in a completely different location.

The Duke and Duchess have a lesser-known property – a cottage called Tam-Na-Ghar, which is on the Queen’s Balmoral estate, and it comes as the big life change Prince William and Kate are doing for their kids is revealed.

Where is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third home?

Well, Tam-Na-Ghar was gifted to Prince William from his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, shortly before her death in 2002.

The property is close to Birkhall, which is his father Prince Charles and step-mum Camilla’s residence on the Balmoral Estate – where Charles isolated following his coronavirus diagnosis last March.

Video of the Week

The couple frequently used the three-bedroom cottage when they were studying at St Andrew’s University, as it was reported that they told friends they have enjoyed some of their happiest times together there.

And now with a family of their own, with sons Prince George, eight, Louis, two, and daughter Princess Charlotte, five, they tend to stay at their third home during the odd school holiday.