Prince William is predicted to “stay neutral” amid Prince Charles’ reported concerns about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir “attacking” his stepmother.

The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir is said to be sparking concern within The Firm.

It’s claimed Prince Charles fears the memoir could blame Duchess Camilla for any childhood pain, but that Prince William is likely to remain “neutral”.

From the moment it was announced that Prince Harry was releasing a memoir about his time growing up in the royal spotlight, speculation over what revelations it could contain has emerged. Reports have suggested that Prince Charles fears Prince Harry’s memoir could “publicly blame” Duchess Camilla for any trauma in his childhood. A source also claimed that the Prince of Wales is very protective of his wife and is concerned about the reputational damage that could potentially be done.

Predicted to be a “tell-all” account, even the Queen is said to be “worried” about Camilla ahead of the book’s release later this year. Meanwhile, in an attempt to build bridges with Harry and Meghan, Charles supposedly extended an invitation to stay with him. But despite his father’s alleged concern, older son Prince William is predicted to want to remain “neutral”.

According to The Sun, a source claimed, “Charles has shared his concerns with William, and is keen he somehow goes on the record and sticks up for Camilla, should the book attack her.”

Though the source went on to reflect upon the likelihood of this, instead expressing their belief that William could prefer to stay out of any potential awkwardness between his father, stepmother and brother over the memoir.

They alleged, “But as much as William loves his father, he’s unlikely to want to get involved. In all likelihood he will try and stay neutral.”

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “tell-all” Oprah interview rumours of a so-called “rift” between them and the royals, especially Charles and William, have persisted.

Although the Queen shared a statement in response to the interview, her son and grandson have generally preferred to keep their feelings about Harry and Meghan’s claims and “rift” speculation private. The brothers last reunited in person for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue on what would’ve been her 60th birthday in 2021.

Though the Duke of Sussex soon returned to his family at their LA home and Meghan and Archie haven’t returned since the Sussexes “stepped back”. Nor has their daughter Lilibet met any of her royal relatives in the UK yet.

Given that 2022 is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year it’s hoped that Harry, Meghan and their kids could return for the celebrations this summer.

This will be just months before the release of Harry’s memoir in “late 2022”. Though the exact contents of the book remain unknown, all eyes will likely be on Princes Charles, William and Harry if a reunion does take place later this year.