Princess Beatrice highlights blossoming baby bump in rare appearance

Princess Beatrice showed off her blossoming baby bump during a rare public appearance over the weekend.





The pregnant royal attended a women’s empowerment event as part of her role as Vice President of Partnerships & Strategy at Afiniti

Princess Beatrice revealed her blossoming baby bump in a chic polka dot dress during a women’s empowerment event over the weekend.

The pregnant royal looked glowing in her semi-sheer frock, which nipped in at her waist to reveal her growing stomach.

Beatrice’s appearance at the event, which was hosted by reporter and producer LaPorsche Thomas, was part of her role as Vice President of Partnerships & Strategy at Afiniti.

Sharing a photo on Twitter, LaPorsche paid a sweet tribute to Beatrice, writing: “Her in all of her official princessness and me in all of my queendom!

“You all may know her as Princess Beatrice York of the British Royal Family As for me, she’s known as ‘Girl Bea.’ Leave it to me to accidently become homegirls with a whole princess in line for the throne.👑.”

Royal fans were thrilled with the photo, with one saying the sweet snap made their weekend. They said: “HRH looks lovely as ever. You too. The Princess and her bump are the best pics I could wish to see this weekend, thanks for sharing!”

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child together this autumn.

Beatrice is already step-mother to Edoardo’s five-year-old son Christopher Woolf, affectionately known as “Wolfie”, from a previous relationship with architect and designer Dara Huang.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Beatrice’s pregnancy back in May, releasing a statement that read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Whilst no location has been officially confirmed, it is thought that Princess Beatrice will have her baby at the Portland Hospital, London.

The private medical institution was where Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie gave birth to her son August in February 2021.

The hospital additionally holds a special place in the York sisters’ hearts – as it’s where Sarah Ferguson gave birth to both Beatrice and Eugenie.