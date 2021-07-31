We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips opened up about Prince Philip's death in a rare interview on Friday.





The Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips revealed the hardest part of Prince Philip’s death in a new interview with the BBC

Peter Phillips admitted not being able to hug his grandmother during the funeral service was very difficult

This royal news follows claims the Queen is ‘worried’ about Duchess Camilla ahead of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir

Peter Phillips revealed that the hardest part of Prince Philip’s death was not being able to hug his grandmother, the Queen, during the late Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April.

Many royal fans were left saddened by the sight of Her Majesty, who spent 73 years of marriage with Prince Philip and who shared four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren with him, sat alone during the service.

Peter spoke of the heartbreaking image in a new interview with BBC, telling them: “Our thoughts immediately went to my grandmother. We’ve been trying to support her as much as we can.

“Everybody saw the image of Her Majesty sitting alone. It would have been the same for any other family, the hardest part is not being able to hug those closest to the person who’s been lost.”

Paying tribute to his late grandfather, Peter said: “Even though he was 99 years old, he lived a remarkable life and I think if any of us can even live half the life that he did, we would all be extraordinarily happy.”

He continued: “He was such a fixture in all of our lives and of course it’s sad, of course we miss him.”

Peter walked alongside his cousins Prince William and Prince Harry in the funeral procession at St George’s Chapel in Windsor following Prince Philip’s death at the age of 99 on 9 April.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news of the duke’s passing in a statement at the time, it read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”