Princess Beatrice used Kate Middleton’s clever trick to hide her pregnancy

Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child and it seems she may have taken a tip from her cousin-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, on how to conceal her bump.

Beatrice, who is ninth in the royal line of succession, and her husband Edoardo confirmed their lovely royal baby news in

The news of Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy stunned royal fans when Buckingham Palace announced it this week and it’s left royal insiders wondering if the Princess of York used the same trick as Kate Middleton to hide her growing bump when she was last seen out publicly.

Beatrice attended Prince Philip’s funeral in Windsor about a month ago, but managed to make sure any signs of her pregnancy went unnoticed, sporting a black coat with a belted waist to conceal hints of a blossoming bump.

Beatrice also wore her fiery red hair in a gorgeously sleek up-do with a voluminous low ponytail and a chic middle parting – and it’s been suggested that her striking hair style was used as a way to keep attention away from the prospect of her being pregnant, something that Kate Middleton has done plenty of times in the past.

Royal fans have noted that the Duchess has altered her hairstyle or colour just before her three official baby announcements.

The Duchess arrived at Wimbledon with a chic mid-cut bob and a few sleek bouncy waves, just a month and a half before announcing that she was pregnant with Prince Louis.

Kate’s hair changed in 2014 when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, with the Duchess adding a splash of colour.

The multi-tonal red and brown hues elevated the Duchess’s classic brunette locks giving her a more striking and rich combination that instantly refreshed her look.