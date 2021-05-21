We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy was announced to the world this week and her baby already has an older brother – though many royal fans won’t know about him.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first first child together, though their baby already has an older brother that many royal fans might not know about. The new royal arrival is due in autumn 2021 and the official palace statement revealed that, ‘The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.’

Beatrice’s baby will be the Queen’s twelfth great-grandchild and will follow the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s second baby, who is due later this year. Meanwhile, the Royal Family has already grown in 2021, after Princess Eugenie gave birth to August Brooksbank and Zara Tindall welcomed a son, Lucas.

Both boys have ‘Philip’ as a middle name, thought to be a sweet tribute to Prince Philip, who sadly passed away in April.

So Beatrice’s baby will certainly have a great number of royal relatives close to their age. Though just as excitingly, they already have an older brother. Edoardo has a son, Christopher, nicknamed Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

The four-year-old attended Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding in July 2020 and he and Beatrice are understood to be close. Her mother Sarah Ferguson previously spoke about how she was ‘already a grandma’ before August’s birth as they welcomed Wolfie to the family. Whilst earlier this year, Beatrice opened up about their bond in an inspirational piece for the Evening Standard.

Writing in celebration of World Book Day in March, Beatrice declared: “This year, I had the great honour to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favourite stories at bedtime.”

And it seems she had Wolfie have really been enjoying their time reading together, especially during the recent lockdown.

“My stepson has been, as many children have, home schooling this term”, she continued.

“Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humour. If you have not yet read the Oi Frog books by Kes Grey and Jim Field, they have fast become our favourite.

Video of the Week

“We have all had to learn new ways to cope with the strangest of times. For our family, reading stories has been a great part of our journey to finding laughter and a little magic on the journey.”

It is wonderful to think that Princess Beatrice and her stepson will one day get to share their love of reading with the new royal baby.