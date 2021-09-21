We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Beatrice’s baby might only be a few days old, but she already has a very special connection to her cousin Lilibet that some fans might not have noticed.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child together and the Queen is said to be “delighted”.

The news was announced on September 20 and their little girl has a sweet link to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed a baby girl, much to the excitement of fans. Not only is Beatrice and Edoardo’s daughter the Queen’s twelfth great-grandchild, but she will also have a title, albeit not a royal one. The official Buckingham Palace birth announcement came on 20th September after it was previously revealed that Beatrice’s due date was in autumn 2021. And the Palace message shares a very special link to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement of their own daughter’s birth that some people might not have realised.

The statement confirming the recent news read, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

It went on to add, “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

And the already meaningful announcement is made all the more significant given the timing of its release. As confirmed in the statement, Beatrice’s daughter was born two days before the announcement was made, with the royal giving birth to her on Saturday 19th September.

Similarly, Harry and Meghan announced Lilibet’s birth on 6th June, two days after she was born on Friday 4th June.

Whilst it’s not known exactly why both couples decided to wait this specific number of days, it certainly allowed them to spend quality time with their babies away from public scrutiny.

The Sussexes are understood to be close to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and the cousins have often been pictured enjoying each other’s company at royal events over the years.

And with Lilibet just three months older than Beatrice’s baby, fans might well be hoping for the two of them to meet in the not-too-distant future.

Though it’s not yet known when Harry and Meghan might next return to the UK with Lilibet and her brother Archie, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is expected to see many of the royals come together in honour of this huge occasion.

In the meantime, royal fans will be excitedly looking forward to hearing Princess Beatrice’s baby’s name as they wait for another announcement over the coming days.