Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy announcement falling on Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding anniversary “confirms” that the Sussexes are “no longer a consideration”, according to a royal expert.

Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child and the exciting news was announced by the Royal Family on May 19. The official palace statement revealed that Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s new baby, who will be 10th in the royal line of succession, is due in the autumn.

Their child will be the Queen’s twelfth great-grandchild and she is said to be “delighted” with the news. Though the decision to make Beatrice’s pregnancy announcement on this particular day has not gone unnoticed, as it holds special significance for another royal couple.

The 19th of May also marks Harry and Meghan’s wedding anniversary and it’s been claimed that the timing “confirms” the Sussexes are no longer being considered when it comes to the daily work of the Royal Family.

Speaking to Fabulous Digital, royal expert and author Duncan Larcombe suggested that this was “not a simple oversight”, but a deliberate choice.

“The fact it was Buckingham Palace that made the announcement proves this was not a simple oversight”, he explained. “A great deal of care is taken over the timings of major announcements such as Royal pregnancies, and it is extremely unlikely diary staff were unaware of the significance of the day for Harry and Meghan.

“You have a relatively large window of opportunity to announce a pregnancy, an anniversary date is set in stone.”

Duncan went on to reveal that whilst some might believe the timing of the announcement could have been chosen to overshadow Harry and Meghan, this is likely not to be the case. Though the expert did discuss his belief that it shows they are no longer being considered in the daily running of The Firm.

He stated: “I think it might be too strong to say this was a deliberate two fingers up at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but I’m sure that’s how it will be interpreted across the Atlantic.

“At the very least today’s announcement confirms Harry and Meghan are no longer a consideration when it comes to the daily work of the Royal family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan recently confirmed they will not be returning as working royals after stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family last year.

They will likely be celebrating their third wedding anniversary in private at their Californian home.