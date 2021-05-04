We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has revealed a sweet memory with Prince Philip that she still treasures as she issued a heartfelt message to the people of Northern Ireland.

The Queen has issued a heartfelt message to the people of Northern Ireland as she marked the 100 year anniversary of the Government of Ireland Act. In a post shared on Instagram, the Queen reflected on this “significant” centenary and royal fans were given glimpses into the Queen’s visits to Northern Ireland in 2012 and 2014.

Her Majesty’s full message was shared on the Royal Family’s official website and spoke of how fondly she looks back on her and Prince Philip’s visit to Ireland.

She stated: “I look back with fondness on the visit Prince Philip and I paid to Ireland, ten years ago this month. I treasure my many memories, and the spirit of goodwill I saw at first hand.”

These memories will no doubt be even more treasured following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death last month. During 73 years of marriage, he and the Queen became proud parents of four and grandparents of eight. The devoted couple also have ten great-grandchildren and the two most recent royal arrivals, August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall, were touchingly given the middle name ‘Philip’ in tribute to the Duke.

The Queen’s message comes after the Royal Family, sometimes called The Firm, returned to royal duties following their period of official mourning. In her message this week, Her Majesty not only recalled her and Philip’s visit, but the significance of the anniversary for both Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Her statement declared: “A century ago, the Government of Ireland Act came into effect, and today marks a significant centenary for both the United Kingdom and Ireland. This anniversary reminds us of our complex history, and provides an opportunity to reflect on our togetherness and our diversity.

“In Northern Ireland today, there is, perhaps more than ever, a rich mix of identities, backgrounds and aspirations, and an outward-looking and optimistic mindset. The political progress in Northern Ireland and the peace process is rightly credited to a generation of leaders who had the vision and courage to put reconciliation before division. But above all, the continued peace is a credit to its people, upon whose shoulders the future rests.

“It is clear that reconciliation, equality and mutual understanding cannot be taken for granted, and will require sustained fortitude and commitment. During my many visits to Northern Ireland, I have seen these qualities in abundance, and look forward to seeing them again on future occasions.

“I also wish to recognise the important contribution made by our friends and closest neighbours towards the success of Northern Ireland”, she continued.

It was then that the Queen fondly recalled her and Prince Philip’s visit, before going on to send her “warmest good wishes”.

“Across generations, the people of Northern Ireland are choosing to build an inclusive, prosperous, and hopeful society, strengthened by the gains of the peace process. May this be our guiding thread in the coming years.

“I send my warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland”, she declared.