We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Charlotte reportedly made a hilariously cheeky comment on her 6th birthday and it really showcases her confidence and “feisty” personality.

Princess Charlotte turned 6 on May 2nd and according to Prince William, she made a particularly hilarious comment about it. Charlotte is fourth in the royal line of succession, behind her older brother Prince George. But whilst she may not be destined for the throne, she has a confident personality that delights her family and royal fans alike.

Speaking during a visit this week, William shared that she celebrated her birthday with “one other family” and had a “lovely day”.

Though it was the cheeky comment she made after turning 6 that really highlights Charlotte’s personality.

As reported by The Mirror, Prince William supposedly went on to joke, “If you ask her, she says she’s 16”. He added, “Charlotte says, ‘I’m six now, I’ll do what I want.’”

Throughout her 6 years, she has become known to be a very out-going and confident royal. And it was way back at nursery that she reportedly picked up an impressive nickname.

Charlotte attended Willcocks Nursery before going on to join George at Thomas’s Battersea School.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told Entertainment Tonight that Charlotte was not only called ‘Lottie’, but ‘Warrior Princess’ at nursery.

Katie declared: “I’m wondering if that might be a nickname that will stick with her. Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously she is a Princess, but she’s quite a tomboy.

“She loves climbing trees and she’s very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality.”

Prince William has his own unusual nickname for Charlotte, though ‘Warrior Princess’ is hard to beat.

Meanwhile, photos were released for Charlotte’s 5th birthday last year that also showed the young princess’ confidence. As well as a stunning portrait shot, Charlotte was pictured helping to pack up and deliver food packages to those in need.

Looking at the snaps, energy reader Alison Ward expressed her belief to Express.co.uk that Charlotte is “clearly a girl with a strong presence”.

Video of the Week

“That first picture says ‘look at me’ not in a showy off way but as if to say ‘this is me, I am strong”, Alison remarked.

She went on to add that Charlotte “exudes confidence and true princess qualities of grace, honour and presence”.

Now it seems that Princess Charlotte is just as brilliantly confident and cheeky as ever after turning 6.