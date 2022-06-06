We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton included Princess Diana in the Jubilee celebrations with this special addition to her outfit that fans might have missed.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stole the show during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations – Kate still pulled out all the stops with her outfits, including a very special tribute to Princess Diana.

The Cambridges made their Jubilee debut for the Trooping of the Colour, which saw the Queen make two exciting balcony appearances to enormous cheers from crowds.

Video of the Week

They arrived by carriage as part of the procession down the Mall, marking the first time George, Charlotte and Louis have ridden in one of the royal, horse-drawn carriages together. They could all be seen smiling and waving at fans, with Kate wearing a lovely white coat dress and some very special jewellery.

Eagle-eyed viewers may have recognised Kate’s dazzling sapphire and diamond drop earrings, as they not only match her engagement ring but were also once a favourite of her late Mothers-in-law.

The iconic earrings were worn by Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana on a number of occasions, including her visit to the White House in 1985 where she danced with actor, John Travolta.

The inclusion of these special earrings was a lovely nod to her during such a grand family celebration. Vogue took to Instagram to share a side-by-side comparison, where fans were quick to praise Kate for her heartfelt gesture.

One commented, “Love this ode to Diana.”

Another then added, “I love that Kate did this to honour Diana!”

This isn’t the first time Kate has used her attire to remember her late Mother-in-law, in fact in 2021 she paid homage to Princess Diana with her outfit at the Royal Variety Show and even recreated Diana’s go-to scarlet look on her first solo trip to Denmark in February 2022.