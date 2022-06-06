We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie has shared the first photo’s of baby August’s face and fans think he looks JUST like Archie.

Princess Eugenie gave fans the first-look of baby August’s face during the Queen’s Jubilee Pageant and fans think he’s Archie’s double.

The young mum shared some sweet snaps and personal videos from the celebration to her followers on Instagram.

Princess Eugenie has shared the first photo of baby August’s face taken during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant and fans were quick to liken the tot to Archie.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank were among the many royals to attend the weekend’s festivities to honour the 70 years the Queen has spent on the throne and while the cameras were everywhere, Princess Eugenie decided to share the first photos of baby August’s face – having previously chosen to feature shots in which only the back of his head can be seen including a snap to mark his first birthday.

The mum of one, uploaded the series of personal images and captioned them, “The Platinum Jubilee Pageant was just incredible. To all the people that took part, organised it, made it flawless for us all watching, THANK YOU. You made us all so proud.”

And as Princess Eugenie shared baby August’s face, fans couldn’t help but point out how similar he looks to Archie – as well as resembling his mother and also uncle Prince Harry.

One fan wrote, “August is so handsome 😍 Looks just like you Eugenie but also reminds me of Harry and Archie in a weird way.”

A second fan agreed, ” I immediately thought of Harry.”

While a third fan put, “Aaaaw, little August is the image of mummy.”

And others thanked Princess Eugenie for sharing, “So wonderful to actually see August’s face. What a sweetheart he is.”

Stood on his dad’s lap, the tot appeared to be enjoying listening to Ed Sheeran perform on stage – he even had the royal wave nailed. And while some would say it’s rude to point, you can’t help but fall in love with August’s animated moves.

He wore a blue knitted jumper with the Union Jack on the front and headed towards his mother’s arms.

You can see a young Prince Harry below to compare the tot’s likeness in the pictures and videos Princess Eugenie shared of baby August’s face.

Archie and Lilibet Diana jetted in to the UK from LA for the celebrations but they weren’t pictured at all during the four-day weekend as just Prince Harry and Meghan attended the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral and watched the Trooping the Colour from inside Buckingham Palace.

But it’s understood they held a birthday party at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday to mark Lilibet’s first birthday.