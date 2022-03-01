We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen could have faced a sad reality of a major absence in her life as she reportedly reunited with her family after her Covid-19 isolation.

Her Majesty is said to have spent quality time with several of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren after her self-isolation ended.

Though this was likely a time of great joy, it could mean there’s just one great-grandchild that the Queen has sadly never met.

Her Majesty is said to have driven to a Royal Family reunion after her recent self-isolation period drew to an end. This will no doubt come as a relief to fans, as concern rose after the Queen tested positive for Covid-19 last month and experienced “mild cold-like symptoms”. Now she is apparently back out and about and according to the Daily Mail, the Queen travelled the short distance from Windsor Castle to Frogmore on Sunday to enjoy some family time.

The publication claimed that Her Majesty met with Princess Beatrice and Prince William, as well as Kate Middleton and at least four of the Queen’s great-grandchildren. This supposedly includes Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and baby Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.

But despite the joy of this moment, this so-called family gathering could also have made one particular absence all the more painful and clear to Her Majesty. Although the reports haven’t been officially confirmed, if it did take place then that would mean the Queen has now met her youngest great-grandchild, Sienna.

Princess Beatrice gave birth to Sienna in September 2021 and it isn’t yet clear when the Queen might’ve first met Sienna, or if the reported reunion was the first time. Though she wasn’t the only great-grandchild born last year, as Sienna arrived just three months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor was born.

Lilibet’s name was chosen in tribute to Her Majesty, but sadly it seems as though she’s now the only great-grandchild the monarch has never met in person.

It was once expected that the Sussexes would be returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. However, in recent months doubt has been cast over this after Harry revealed the Queen might never meet Lilibet as he perceives the UK as too dangerous. Instead, the Duke of Sussex detailed his bid to challenge a Home Office decision to refuse his request to fund his own police protection.

Whether or not the Sussex family will fly over from their LA home this year sadly remains to be seen in light of this. And the absence of Lilibet in her life, especially now the Queen has reportedly met all her other great-grandkids, is likely a source of great sadness for her.

Though this won’t stop fans from hoping that the Platinum Jubilee celebrations could bring about a sweet first meeting of the Queen and Lilibet as she prepares to turn one on June 4th.