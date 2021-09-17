The Queen’s favourite hobby won her almost half a million pounds this year

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s horses have reportedly won her a considerable sum in 2021 and there’s still time for this staggering amount to increase before the end of the year.

Her Majesty is understood to be celebrating one of the most successful years for her racehorses who have won a huge 32 races so far this year.

It’s claimed this impressive number of wins has seen the Queen receive almost half a million pounds in prize money.

The Queen is well-known for her love of horses and it seems her own racehorses have been having a spectacularly successful year. Her Majesty is a keen horse rider and watcher of horse races and many other members of The Firm share her passion for these beautiful animals. This includes the Queen’s great-grandchildren, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, who have reportedly been learning to ride ponies as a new hobby. Returning to in-person events after the pandemic, Her Majesty has been beaming at recent engagements and was glimpsed at the Royal Windsor Horse Show this summer.

Now it’s been reported that the Queen’s racehorses have done exceptionally well in 2021 and that she enjoys watching their victories. According to The Mirror, they have won 32 races so far this year and their success means that it’s thought the Queen has received a huge £460,000 in prize money.

The most recent win came on Monday September 13 when her horse Fresh Fancy is understood to have raced its way to victory at Kempton Park. The Sun has suggested that the Queen cheered on her horse from Balmoral where she is currently on her annual summer break.

The publication reported that an insider claimed, “The Queen rarely misses a race in which one of her horses is racing and has a television so she can catch the drama. It would have no doubt cheered her up with everything that is going on.”

The Queen was left devastated earlier this year by the passing of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip. Whilst her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview revelations left fans stunned and rumors of a “rift” between the Sussexes and the Royal Family have continued to circulate.

As she no doubt reflects on these recent events with huge sadness, the success of her horses perhaps gives her moments of joy.

Next year the monarch will mark her 70th year on the throne and an extra bank holiday for the Platinum Jubilee has already been announced in the UK.

As part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations the Queen will attend the prestigious Epsom Derby. This is said to be the one major race she has yet to win and hopes are reportedly high for her colt, Reach For The Moon, in 2022.

And as the autumn arrives and with three months to go before the end of the year, there’s still time for the Queen’s horses to even even more victories before then.