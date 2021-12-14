We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is prepared to “warmly” forgive Prince Harry and welcome him back into the royal fold “through the back door” if his life in America fails him, a royal expert has claimed.

The Queen will ‘orgive her grandson Prince Harry if he wants to return to the UK from his new life in America, despite reports of an ongoing rift between Prince Harry, Meghan and The Firm.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to their new LA home to begin a new life of financial independence away from the royal spotlight.

Since heading across the pond, Harry and Meghan have spoken openly about the struggles they faced as senior royals, with the Duchess of Sussex even confessing that she was suicidal during her lowest moments of UK life.

This sparked reports of rifts, especially between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, and their father, Prince Charles.

It’s been previously claimed that the Queen is the only one who can mend the rifts, and royal expert, Margaret Hodden, says the monarch is fully prepared to forgive Prince Harry and fondly welcome him back, although he will never be able to reclaim his previous role.

Margaret told the Daily Express, “Harry is in no danger of basking in the warm forgiveness of the Royal Family. But the Queen will not pull up the drawbridge.’

She continued, “He cannot return as a working royal – but a back door will be open if his American experiment fails.”

However, Margaret has also warned that Harry’s upcoming bombshell memoir may only make matters worse and risks overshadowing the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

She said, “The Platinum Jubilee celebrations next June cannot disguise the fact that this is a family torn by unsurvivable rifts and scandals.”

Prince Harry announced he would be writing a memoir that will be published in 2022 and has left the royal family ‘despairing’ and the Queen extremely concerned. The memoir is set to be ‘wholly truthful’ depiction of Harry’s life as a royal family member and his experience growing up as a Prince.