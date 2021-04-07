We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen told Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex that she could “continue [her] acting career” if she didn’t wish to “embrace royal duties full time”, royal biographer Andrew Morton has claimed.

Meghan Markle is perhaps best known as an actor for her role as Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits.

This was Meghan’s last acting role before she married Prince Harry in May 2018, though it’s been claimed that “opportunities were open to her” to continue.

Meghan Markle rose to fame in the acting world playing Rachel Zane on the hit legal drama Suits. Having debuted as Rachel in the first episode of the series, Meghan continued in this iconic role until season 7. Her final episode aired just a month before her and Prince Harry’s wedding in Windsor in May 2018 and this was her final acting role.

Following her wedding, Meghan through herself into life as part of the Royal Family, sometimes referred to as The Firm.

As Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan held multiple patronages and attended many significant engagements, though they later stepped back as senior members of the Royal Family last year.

The couple have since settled in their new LA home and have confirmed they will not be returning as working royals. Now royal biographer Andrew Morton has claimed that despite Meghan no longer acting after her marriage, she could have chosen not to become a full-time working royal.

Speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast, he stated: “They were given a degree of latitude. They were told ‘here are your first-class tickets, pick which country you want to go to, we’re going to make you youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth’.”

Andrew went on to add: “In fairness to the royal family, in fairness to the Queen, she did give them that opportunity to go wherever they pleased.

“And also, they did say to Meghan if you don’t want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career. Those opportunities were open to her.”

The biographer also referred to the alleged advice given by Prince William to his brother about taking things slowly when he and Meghan began dating.

“I think that famous warning from Prince William of ‘steady on, think about what you’re doing’, that Harry bridled at, was probably meant more with affection,” Andrew said.

“I think William understood more than Harry that becoming a member of the royal family is a tough gig.”

Since stepping back, Harry and Meghan have settled happily in California and are now expecting their second child.

It’s understood that Harry is set to return to the UK later this year for the unveiling of a memorial statue to Princess Diana.