Queen’s enduring bond with this royal relative revealed in sweet photo

The Queen’s enduring bond with one of her royal relatives has been revealed as fans were treated to a glimpse of her treasured family photographs.

Her Majesty has presented Dame Imogen Cooper with The Queen’s Medal for Music and fans were given a sneak peek inside Buckingham Palace.

In pictures from the day, the Queen’s treasured family photos can be seen – and her grandson’s former wife Autumn Kelly features.

The Queen has shared a behind-the-scenes photo at Buckingham Palace today as she presented pianist Dame Imogen Cooper with The Queen’s Medal for Music for 2019. This prestigious medal is awarded to either an outstanding individual or group of musicians who have influenced the musical life of the nation. And it was in a picture taken on this major occasion that fans got to see Her Majesty’s family photos on the nearby table.

The Queen has four children, eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, meaning there is always huge attention given to which members of The Firm she chooses to showcase in pictures and where.

It was her decision to display both Prince Harry and Prince William’s photos that gave a sweet sign that she loves them equally. Both of these snaps have retained pride of place, though they are now accompanied by sweet pictures of Mike and Zara Tindall on their wedding day and, very significantly, Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly.

This snap can be spotted on the far left in a silver frame, with Autumn wearing a striking red outfit. And the inclusion of this photo is made all the more meaningful given Peter and Autumn’s divorce has now been finalised after they announced their marriage was over last year.

The Queen is understood to have formed a close bond with her grandson’s now ex-wife and has been pictured attending church with her in the past.

According to The Sun, when the news of Autumn and Peter’s separation emerged, a source claimed that she was a “favourite” of the monarch.

“Autumn is a wonderful wife and mother and a very intelligent woman but she’s been telling her friends for some time that there were issues,” the source alleged at the time. “She is a favourite of the Queen and I’m sure Her Majesty will be very upset by this as well.”

Despite the former couple having now finalised their divorce, however, the choice to still display this sweet photo of the pair could reflect that the Queen’s relationship with Autumn has remained close.

Though they are no longer together, Peter and Autumn continue to co-parent their two daughters, Savannah and Isla, who remain their first priority – something they revealed in the statement announcing the finalisation of their divorce.

“Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions,” it powerfully declared.