Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, shared an important message on Friday as she marked Mental Health Week.





Sarah Ferguson shared an important message about mental health on Friday

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife urged people to ‘take care’ and ‘be gentle’ with themselves

Sarah Ferguson has been praised after sharing an important message about mental health in a new video on Instagram.

The Duchess marked Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from 10 – 16 May, on Friday evening, reminding people that looking after their mental wellbeing is a daily task as she urged her followers to “be gentle” on themselves if they are going through a hard time.

“The most important thing about Mental Health Week, it’s not just this week, it’s just all the time,” she began.

“So, the most important thing I’ve always said, whether it’s the pandemic, COVID-19, or whatever, however or whenever it is, please look after your mental health.

“Please understand the different thoughts you have, the different ways you act in a day and just be gentle with yourself and take mini-steps to learn what it is that’s causing you great discomfort.”

She added: “It is okay to have a little bruise or a little break in your mind because your mind is part of your body and your body’s part of yourself. So take care, nurture and be gentle. Lots of love and big hugs.”

Sarah’s followers were quick to respond to the video and thanked her for sending such a positive message.

One replied: “Thank you for your king words, Sarah.” A second wrote: “Such an important message. Thank you so much for using your platform in this way.”

A third echoed the sentiment, writing: “Grateful you’re using your platform to spread awareness about mental well-being. I’m sure your support means a great deal to many.”

Sarah’s message comes after the royal family mourned the loss of Prince Philip, who passed away aged 99 on 9 April.

The Duchess did not attend her former father-in-law’s funeral at St George’s Chapel due to coronavirus restrictions limiting the number of mourners to just 30.

Other royal family members such as Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s young children and Peter Phillip’s former wife Autumn Kelly, were also not in attendance.