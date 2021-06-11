We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Edward has shared his thoughts on the “difficult” situation between the Royal Family and his nephew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Edward has given a rare comment on the alleged “rift” between his nephew and niece-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan, and the Royal Family. The Earl of Wessex, who is 13th in the royal line of succession, described the situation as “difficult for everyone” during an interview on what would have been his late father Prince Philip’s 100th birthday.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview aired in March, speculation about tension between the couple and their royal relatives has circulated. This shocking special saw Prince Harry describe Prince William and Prince Charles as “trapped” in the institution.

Whilst in a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Harry has gone on to discuss a “cycle of pain and suffering” he claims was “passed on” to him whilst growing up.

Now Prince Edward has shared his thoughts on the relationship between the Sussexes and the Royal Family. When asked by CNN’s Max Foster for his insight on the alleged “family rift”, Edward hesitated, then went on to ask: “Are you euphemistically referring to Harry and Meghan?”

After it was established that the question was indeed referring to Prince Harry and Meghan, Edward responded, “It’s very sad”.

The Earl of Wessex then shared further insight, empathetically describing the intense scrutiny the couple were receiving and noting this is something many senior royals can relate to.

“We’ve all been there before. We’ve all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives,” he explained. “And we’ve all dealt with it in slightly different ways.”

Prince Harry and Meghan “stepped back” as senior members of the Royal Family last year and have since confirmed they are not returning as working royals. The couple have now settled their new LA home and Edward wished them luck as treasured family members.

“And listen, we wish them the very best of luck. It’s a really hard decision,” he said.

“Families are families,” Edward added later. “It’s difficult for everyone, but that’s families for you.“

Prince Edward’s recent remarks come as Prince Harry and Meghan recently welcomed their first daughter. The couple have named their little girl Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana after the Queen and Princess Diana.

Opening up on the arrival of baby Lilibet, the Earl of Wessex told CNN that it was “fantastic news” and expressed his hope that the family of four will be “very happy”.