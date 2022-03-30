We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A lip reader has revealed exactly what Kate Middleton whispered to her daughter to put her at ease as she arrived at Prince Philip’s memorial service.

The royal family gathered to pay tribute to Prince Philip with a special memorial service at Westminster Abbey. The occasion marked a royal first for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte – as it was one of their first televised church services.

The memorial went off without a hitch, despite concerns that the Queen may not have been well enough to attend. Palace aides were said to be taking things ‘day by day’ but thankfully her Majesty was able to join the rest of the Firm, in remembering her late husband.

Her great-granddaughter, Prince Charlotte’s appearance at the service was even praised by royal fans, as she behaved like a pro.

Now, lip reader, Jacqui Press has revealed some supportive words that Kate whispered to her daughter as they arrived at the Abbey.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Press shared that while the pair were walking hand in hand, Kate reportedly murmured, “You can smile,” to Charlotte, who was looking determinedly serious.

Charlotte immediately looked far more relaxed and flashed her mother a smile, before greeting and shaking hands with a lineup of Clergymen, alongside her mother.

Princess Charlotte also managed to delight fans by sharing a very rare and cute moment with her cousin, Princess Beatrice. During the service, the pair can be seen catching each other’s eyes, before beaming at each other.

The memorial marked a big moment for Charlotte and George, who will one day be King, as they take on more royal duties.