The Queen has updated members of the Royal Family on her health ahead of the most important occasion in her calendar.

The Queen has given a vital health update to the Royal Family ahead of hosting her family Christmas at Sandringham.

Her Majesty has been in and out of rest over the past month following an overnight hospital stay and having suffered a sprained back.

The Queen has given members of the Royal Family a vital update about her health ahead of the most important occasion in her calendar.

Her Majesty is preparing to host Christmas at Sandringham for the whole family and this years’ festivities are even more important than before with the Queen committed to making it happen despite her recent health fears.

Last year the occasion was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions placed on the country and it will be the Queen’s first Christmas without her beloved husband of 73 years Prince Philip, who died aged 99 earlier this year.

But following recuperation from a back sprain, the Queen has told her family she is feeling “far better” and is “very much looking forward” to hosting her traditional Christmas lunch.

Earlier this month Queen Elizabeth II was given special clearance to fly by helicopter to Sandringham in order to oversee last-minute preparations before Christmas.

Her Majesty returned to work last month following her brief hospital stay and missed a church visit but since then she’s been forced to pull out of other official engagements including the COP26 conference and Remembrance Sunday service.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK, “She finds comfort in her job, she enjoys the job, and it keeps her young and fit. But of course, behind the scenes, in private, it’s probably been the hardest time of her reign. She’s always had Philip by her side.”

Among the royal guests expected to attend the festivities are Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis.

Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, and their children, Louise and James as well as Princess Anne and her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall are expected to attend.

The Queen made her first televised Christmas message from Sandringham back in 1957, it was broadcast live from Long Library so the location holds special memories for the Monarch.

But that’s not all, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their newborn daughter Sienna are also expected alongside Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August.

It is understood that Her Majesty is planning to travel to Sandringham on around the 17th December and royal sources have told The Mirror that she is likely to make a 50-minute helicopter journey from Windsor, but the traditional journey by train from London to Kings Lynn had not yet been ruled out.

A source told the publication, “The Queen has told everyone she is feeling far better of late and is very much looking forward to welcoming them for Christmas.

“Like many other families, this will be the first time Her Majesty can gather with her extended family after being kept apart for so long due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

You can watch a clip of the Royal Family arriving for Christmas Day Church service at Sandringham back in 2019 below…

The Queen is also reportedly “determined” to attend the traditional church Christmas church service at St Mary Magdalene, which is on the Sandringham estate, along with her family but is expected to be driven there to save her walking the short distance.