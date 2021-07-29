We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie’s son, baby August, is set to reach an exciting royal milestone this summer as he visits his great-grandmother, the Queen, at Balmoral for the first time.



Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child together, their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in February of 2021.

Since his birth, Princess Eugenie has delighted royal fans with regular updates and gorgeous photos from his first Easter to her first Mother’s Day.

Eugenie has shared several adorable family snaps on her Instagram account and there’s sure to be more on the way if the family travels to Balmoral in the coming weeks.

This trip would also mark another special milestone for baby August, who is one of the Queen’s 11 great-grandchildren, as it will be his first ever holiday!

The Queen traditionally heads to the family’s Scottish home of Balmoral, (known for The Balmoral Tests) for the summer, accompanied by other members of the royal family.

In previous years she would spend her time at Balmoral with Prince Philip and this will be her first summer without her husband, who died back in March after 73 years of marriage.

However, it has been reported that Balmoral will be where the Queen can properly mourn her husband.

The Daily Express reports that Balmoral was Prince Philip’s favourite place to cook up his famous BBQs for the family. This will sadly be a tradition that baby August will miss.

Princess Eugenie previously opened up on the special memories she cherishes from her time at Balmoral with her grandparents.

“Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there’s always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run,” the new mum said of the country retreat as part of Our Queen at Ninety, an ITV documentary to mark Her Majesty’s 90th birthday.