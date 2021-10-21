We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has rejected an award that Duchess Camilla was set to give her.

Her majesty rejected the chance to be given an Oldie of the Year Award and in doing so she gave a witty reason why.

Her Majesty, who turned 95 earlier this year, is said to be in ‘good spirits’ despite being told by her doctor to rest up this week following her busy schedule of official engagements.

Over the past few weeks, the Queen has returned to Windsor Castle where fans admitted she looked beautiful following her summer Balmoral break.

And last week there were fears for her health after she was spotted using a walking stick at a Westminster Abbey engagement with her daughter Princess Anne.

But as she show’s no plans to retire any time soon, Queen Elizabeth II showed she was still young at heart when she gave a witty response to an award invite.

Actor and former MP, Giles Brandreth, is chair of the Annual Oldie of the Year Awards and had invited the Queen to accept an award.

But he received a response back from Balmoral and her response is wittier than you’d ever imagine. It reads, ‘Thank You for your letter of 30th July, addressed to Sir Edward Young, asking if the Queen would accept The Oldie of the Year award.

Her majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient.’

It concluded ‘This message comes to you with Her Majesty’s warmest best wishes.’

And Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall joined guests including celebrities and several of last year’s VIP award winners for a lunch at The Savoy Hotel followed by a tongue-in-cheek ceremony during which the nation’s favourite Oldies received an eclectic array of awards ranging from reverent to ridiculous.

Among this year’s winners were television cook Dame Delia Smith and Dr. Mridul Kumar Datta and Dr. Saroj Datta, who together have over 110 years of exemplary service to the NHS.

The Duchess of Cornwall uploaded a snap of herself at the awards and captioned it, ‘Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Oldie of the Year Awards!🏆

‘The Duchess of Cornwall presented awards during the ceremony today, which celebrates the best of the older generation.

For the last 29 years, @theoldiemagazine has held The Oldie of the Year Awards ceremony to celebrate the achievement of those who have made a special contribution to public life.’

The accolades have previously been given to a member of the royal family – as The Queen Mother was awarded one in the magazine’s 29-year award history.