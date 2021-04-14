Why the Queen will have to sit alone at Prince Philip’s funeral

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Her Majesty The Queen will likely have to sit alone at Prince Philip's funeral due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on the 9th of April, following heart surgery and a month-long stay in hospital earlier this year. Prince Philip won The Queen’s heart over their 73 years of marriage and died “peacefully” at Windsor Castle where he and Her Majesty had spent the majority of lockdown.

Prince Philip’s funeral will be taking place on the 17th of April and it’s likely Her Majesty the Queen will have to sit alone due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A Palace spokesperson told The Telegraph that they have ‘made it very clear that the service will be Covid compliant’.

The government restrictions around funerals still say that families from different households should remain two meters apart from each other to avoid the spread of the virus.

This will mean members of the royal family will need to keep their distance from each other in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle where the funeral will be taking place.

However, the Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, The Duke of Edinburgh’s private secretary could accompany the Queen if she wishes, as he is part of her royal bubble.

Despite the seating arrangement, the whole family is said to be rallying around the Queen.

Prince Harry has returned from the US and is self-isolating near Prince William ahead of the funeral and all senior members of the royal family will be attending the send off.

Harry recently shared a poignant insight into what Prince Philip was like as a grandpa, while Prince William released an unseen photo of his eldest son, Prince George, with Prince Philip along with an emotional tribute to the Duke.

Andy Langford, clinical director of Cruse Bereavement Care, which the Queen is patron of told The Telegraph, “It is immensely difficult to not be able to grieve the way they want to grieve.

“The Queen may be standing alone but there is a difference between being alone and feeling isolated, and the important thing is that you can have people you can reach out to.”