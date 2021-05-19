We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has fresh heartbreak after her beloved Dorgi dies just a month after her husband Prince Philip.

Her majesty was gifted two dogs, Fergus and Muick, to keep her company while Prince Philip was in hospital

The Queen is mourning the loss of one of her beloved Dorgi puppies Fergus who died just a month after Prince Philip passed away.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was given two dogs to cheer her up after news that her husband Prince Philip had been taken into hospital after feeling unwell.

But just a month after her dear husband died, aged 99, the Queen is also mourning the loss of one of the Dorgie puppies after it reportedly passed away the weekend, aged five months.

It is not yet known what caused the Queen’s puppy Fergus to die. Just last year Love Island start Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague were left heartbroken after their new puppy passed away. They later started a petition to ban puppy imports.

The Dorgies – Daschund-Corgi crosses – were gifts from her son Prince Andrew in February and the puppies were said to have been by the Queen’s side when the Duke was in the hospital and at the time of the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

And now the Queen, who is set to celebrate the second of her two birthdays in June, has just one left Muick.

A Windsor Castle insider told the Sun, “The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband. On top of that, there’s been the problems with her grandson, Harry.”

The Queen wasn’t expected to own any pets again following the loss of her beloved dog Vulcan last October, as at the time insiders said she feared the dogs were a trip hazard.

But she gave her new Dorgi’s adorable names, according to The Sun, the Queen named one of her puppies – another Dorgi – Fergus in a sweet tribute to her hero uncle. Fergus Bowes-Lyon, brother to the late Queen Mother, died in France in 1915. Whilst the Queen reportedly named the other corgi puppy Muick – pronounced Mick – after one of her favourite spots, Loch Muick on the Balmoral Estate.

News of the Queen’s latest loss comes after it’s revealed her royal relative has fallen ill with blood clots following a battle with Covid-19.

The Queen is yet to properly mourn the death of Prince Philip but it’s understood she will do so when she retreats to Balmoral for the summer break.

Her Majesty is famous for her love of canine companions. Over the years her favourite Corgis have been an adorable talking point for royal fans.

In 2018 the Queen appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair with the two dorgis and two of her Corgis, Holly and Willow. Her dogs also famously featured alongside her and Daniel Craig in a James Bond promotional video aired during the 2012 Olympic Games’ opening ceremony.

Sadly both Corgis have since died, with Willow being put down in April 2018 supposedly after a cancer-like illness. Throughout her 68-year reign, the Queen is believed to have kept over 30 Pembroke Welsh Corgis.

Some claim that her love for this breed can be traced back to 1933. King George VI, the Queen’s father brought home a Corgi for his daughters Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret.

But she’s not the only member of the royal family to suffer the sad loss of a pet, last year the Cambridge’s beloved family dog Lupo died. And they recently welcomed a new addition to the family, when they were gifted a cocker spaniel puppy from Kate Middleton’s brother James.