Why Prince Harry wasn't able to see Prince George, Charlotte, or Louis during his recent UK visit.

The reason Prince Harry was unable to see Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis during his UK visit has been revealed

The Duke of Sussex is said to have missed the chance to spend time with his nephews and niece due to being in isolation

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is said to have missed out on the opportunity to visit the Cambridge kids after he spent most of his UK visit in isolation ahead of his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.

Harry, 36, jetted into the UK from LA, to attend the funeral service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle but in order to comply with coronavirus rules, the Prince was forced to self-isolate on his arrival into the UK on 12th April, which meant he was holed up at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor until the day of the funeral on 17th April.

According to reports by US Weekly, the Duke didn’t see his nephews or niece at all during the trip. “Harry didn’t get to see [Prince] George, [Princess] Charlotte and [Prince] Louis in the U.K. Aside from the day of Philip’s funeral and meeting privately with the Queen, he was in isolation at Frogmore [Cottage].”

Due to the rules surrounding funerals – which had a maximum of 30 guests attending – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was allowed out of isolation to pay his respects following Prince Philip’s death and later caught up with his grandmother the Queen, in secret meetings it has been reported. But limited numbers meant Prince George, seven, Charlotte, five and Louis, who just celebrated his third birthday, were absent from the funeral, as was Sarah Ferguson who wasn’t invited for this reason.

And in terms of seeing his other family members, Prince Harry, who broke the ice with William, was only able to have a brief exchange with his father Prince Charles, and brother Prince William and Kate Middleton after the funeral service, following the fall out from the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is said to have left the UK the day before his grandmother’s 95th birthday to catch his flight back to the US to be reunited with his pregnant wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, one, where he has to isolate further.

It comes as it’s revealed the royal family was warned to ‘suspend talks’ with Prince Harry and Meghan after private details following his visit were revealed in the media.