Prince Charles is reportedly keen to “cut the monarchy down” in a move that could see Prince Harry and Meghan removed even further from the Royal Family in the future, a royal biographer has claimed.

Prince Harry and Meghan confirmed they are never returning as working royals, but it seems they may find themselves distanced even further from the Royal Family in the future.

A royal biographer has claimed that Prince Charles is eager for “change” and wants to “cut the monarchy down”.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex made the choice to step back as senior members of the Royal Family last year, but it seems that they may be further distanced from the family, sometimes known as The Firm, in the future.

The Sussexes have confirmed they will not be returning as working royals and have instead settled in their new LA home.

They seem to be enjoying Californian life and are expecting baby number two, though Prince Harry could still be king one day. Regardless of stepping down they are still members of the family, though it seems the structure of the monarchy as we know it could change in the future.

Speaking on talkRADIO, royal biographer Angela Levin, who has written a biography of Harry, discussed her belief that Charles is ready for “change” and will look to “cut the monarchy down”.

So much so, that some royal relatives will no longer be as integral to the monarchy as they are now – including Harry and Meghan.

Why could Prince Charles remove Prince Harry and Meghan even further from the Royal Family?

Angela told talkRADIO that, “Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer.

“I imagine that that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the Royal Family,” she added. “I think the outer edge, which the Queen has wanted to keep together for a very long time for sentimental reasons, which at her age she didn’t really particularly want change which is understandable.

“But he wants to change and I think he will do that,” Angela went on to claim.

Currently there are multiple working members of the Royal Family, but if Angela’s predictions turn out to be true, this number may well be reduced.

Whilst the claim that Prince Harry and Meghan will be “ditched” certainly suggests a difficult time lies ahead for the Prince of Wales and his youngest son.

What is Prince Harry’s relationship with the Royal Family?

Harry recently arrived in the UK to attend Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17, before returning to America ahead of the Queen’s 95th birthday. This was the first time he had seen his family in person since his and Meghan’s shocking Oprah interview aired. In the aftermath of this “tell-all” conversation, rumours have circulated about growing distance between Harry and his family.

Meanwhile, it’s recently been reported that the Royal Family have been warned to “suspend talks” with Harry and Meghan over concerns about information leaks.

The future of the couple’s relationship with the Royal Family remains uncertain.

However, it’s thought Harry will reunite with Prince William later this year for the unveiling of a memorial statue to Princess Diana.