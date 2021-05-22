Trending:

Why Princess Charlotte’s first time wearing a tiara will be a ‘momentous occasion’

Georgia Farquharson
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • The day Princess Charlotte wears a tiara will be a “momentous occasion” according to royal experts. 

    Having just turned six years old, speculation is beginning to rise as to when Princess Charlotte will first wear a tiara.

    Historically, women who have joined the royal family – including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle – have worn a tiara for the first time on their wedding day.

    But, like Princess Anne, Princess Charlotte was born into the royal family a Princess and could therefore wear a tiara before her wedding day.

    And, according to royal experts, this day will be a “momentous occasion”.

    Etiquette expert and former royal butler Grand Harrold, told Express.co.uk, “Traditionally, tiaras are a sign of marriage.

    “So typically they could be worn by a bride on her wedding day, or after she is married, she can wear one to any white tie event.

    Kate and William

    Kate Middleton wore a tiara on her wedding day (Credit: Getty)

    “Single ladies don’t typically wear tiaras, unless they are born into the Royal Family as a princess.”

    The Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, first wore a tiara at the age of 17 and it could be a tradition Princess Charlotte chooses to follow – debuting her first tiara during a landmark moment, such as her 18th birthday.

    As the second child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte is also the ‘Spare to the Heir’ – like her Uncle Harry, and is fourth in line to the throne. 

    Princess Charlotte is expected to endure even more scrutiny than Prince Harry, and there is a chance she could follow in his footsteps and live life out of the royal spotlight.

    In the Amazon Prime documentary, William and Kate: The Journey, Part 4, royal commentator Camilla Tominey gave her reasoning for there being more pressure on Charlotte. She said, “I’m sure all eyes will be on Charlotte — in fact, there’ll be even more scrutiny for her because she’s female.”

    In the documentary, which aired in 2018, Ms. Tominey made comparisons between Harry and Charlotte — long before the Sussexes stepped away from royal life.

     

    The documentary’s voiceover explained, “Princess Charlotte’s birth has heralded a new era of girl power into the British Royal Family. After Queen Elizabeth II’s reign is over, the prospect of three male Kings means the Royal Family will not see a female on the throne for many years to come.”

    Ms. Tominey then told viewers, “How lovely to have Charlotte bringing up the rear — she’s rather unkindly called the ‘Spare to the Heir’, as Prince Harry is. But, as he has proved himself, it’s a role you can make your own.”