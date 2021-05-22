We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The day Princess Charlotte wears a tiara will be a “momentous occasion” according to royal experts.

Most women in the royal family don’t wear a tiara until their wedding day

Having been born into the Royal Family as a Princess, Charlotte could wear a tiara before her wedding day

Having just turned six years old, speculation is beginning to rise as to when Princess Charlotte will first wear a tiara.

Historically, women who have joined the royal family – including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle – have worn a tiara for the first time on their wedding day.

But, like Princess Anne, Princess Charlotte was born into the royal family a Princess and could therefore wear a tiara before her wedding day.

And, according to royal experts, this day will be a “momentous occasion”.

Etiquette expert and former royal butler Grand Harrold, told Express.co.uk, “Traditionally, tiaras are a sign of marriage.

“So typically they could be worn by a bride on her wedding day, or after she is married, she can wear one to any white tie event.

“Single ladies don’t typically wear tiaras, unless they are born into the Royal Family as a princess.”

The Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, first wore a tiara at the age of 17 and it could be a tradition Princess Charlotte chooses to follow – debuting her first tiara during a landmark moment, such as her 18th birthday.

As the second child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte is also the ‘Spare to the Heir’ – like her Uncle Harry, and is fourth in line to the throne.

Princess Charlotte is expected to endure even more scrutiny than Prince Harry, and there is a chance she could follow in his footsteps and live life out of the royal spotlight.

In the Amazon Prime documentary, William and Kate: The Journey, Part 4, royal commentator Camilla Tominey gave her reasoning for there being more pressure on Charlotte. She said, “I’m sure all eyes will be on Charlotte — in fact, there’ll be even more scrutiny for her because she’s female.”

In the documentary, which aired in 2018, Ms. Tominey made comparisons between Harry and Charlotte — long before the Sussexes stepped away from royal life.

The documentary’s voiceover explained, “Princess Charlotte’s birth has heralded a new era of girl power into the British Royal Family. After Queen Elizabeth II’s reign is over, the prospect of three male Kings means the Royal Family will not see a female on the throne for many years to come.”

Ms. Tominey then told viewers, “How lovely to have Charlotte bringing up the rear — she’s rather unkindly called the ‘Spare to the Heir’, as Prince Harry is. But, as he has proved himself, it’s a role you can make your own.”