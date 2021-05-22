We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

He’s currently third in line to the British throne, but the prospect of Prince George becoming King is “rapidly fading” according to new claims.

Graham Smith believes the monarchy “will come to an end”

It follows royal news that Prince Harry is preparing to expose even more royal bombshells

Prince George’s chances of ever becoming King are “rapidly fading” according to the CEO of Republic – an organisation that campaigns for the monarchy to be abolished.

With The Prince of Wales set to succeed Queen Elizabeth II when she passes away, Graham Smith told Express.co.uk that this reign could change the UK’s relationship with the monarchy.

“I think the prospect of King George is fading rapidly,” he said. “I think that the succession of Charles is going to be a huge game-changer.

“It is going to fundamentally change our relationship with the monarchy. It is going to fundamentally change people’s attitudes towards the royals.”

For Prince George to become King George, the monarchy has to survive both Prince Charles and Prince William’s reign – something he thinks is unlikely.

“For the [monarchy] to survive Charles’ reign and William’s reign to the point where George takes over, I think that is increasingly unlikely.

“I am pretty confident the monarchy will come to an end.

“And I think when it does people will be fairly indifferent about it and happy to move on and select a head of state.”

Graham Smith’s claims come after months of turbulence and tension within the royal family, following Prince Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein and more recently Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic departure from the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the decision to step back as senior royals last year and relocate to America. Prince Harry has since made several bombshell claims about “total neglect” from the royal family.

In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey for upcoming mental health docuseries The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry spoke of his unresolved trauma following the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke – who is expecting his second child with Meghan Markle – claimed he was told to grin and bear it when it came to his mental health.

He explained, “I thought my family would help but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, got met with total silence or total neglect.”