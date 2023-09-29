Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After 10 years on our screens, the ITV News West Country presenter is leaving the programme, and loyal viewers are asking why is Kylie Pentelow leaving ITV News and where is she now?

It’s not just famous faces like Kylie who are making career moves. Alison Hammond made her presenting debut in the famous white tent this week, which had people wondering why did Matt Lucas leave Bake Off?

And, ahead of Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS, fans of the show were confused by the absence of one much-loved adventurer, asking why did Ant Middleton leave Who Dares Wins?

Joining the studios in 2013, Kylie has covered a wide range of news stories and features during the last decade, and her departure has left viewers heartbroken.

So, why is Kylie Pentelow leaving ITV News and where is she now? Here’s what we know so far.

Why is Kylie Pentelow leaving ITV News?

According to ITV, Kylie Pentelow is leaving ITV News to “take on a new challenge in her career”.

ITV confirmed the news of Kylie’s departure with a news story today (Friday 29 September) that included highlights of the presenter’s best moments with Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now as the soundtrack.

A post shared by Kylie Pentelow (@kyliepentelow) A photo posted by on

In a statement, Kylie said: “What I’m really going to miss are the people I work with. This is a newsroom and a region with a team who have great wit and humour. I have loved my time here and will miss the camaraderie.

“The great thing about ITV News is that if you have an idea it is rare that someone says no. That is a great culture to have in an organisation.

“After ten years it is time for the next chapter. What I have done during that period has prepared me for that,” she added.

Reflecting on her achievements and dedication to the channel, Journalist and Digital Editor of ITV Granada Reports Laura Heads reposted the story on ITV’s X (formerly Twitter) page, and said:

“One of the very best. @kyliepentelow will be so, so missed. From hauling kit around the muddiest of Glastonbury’s to being knee-deep in Gloucestershire flood water, to seeing Broadchurch filming up-close. You are a gem and I’ve adored working with you.”

Where is Kylie Pentelow now?

It hasn’t been confirmed exactly where Kylie will be going or what she is doing, but the former newsreader is the host of The Innocence Podcast with “another exciting project coming soon” – her Instagram bio revealed.

The 44-year-old also posted a photo on her Instagram of her sitting on the news desk with the caption: “Time for a change – after 10 years, I’ve decided to leave ITV News West Country. My last programme in the South West will be at the end of next month. Will keep you posted on what’s next!”.

Messages of good luck came pouring in from fans and colleagues alike, and many are waiting in anticipation to see what she’ll do next.

A post shared by Kylie Pentelow (@kyliepentelow) A photo posted by on

Where was Kylie Pentelow born?

Kylie Pentelow was born in Northamptonshire. She lives with husband Brady Haran and their son.

From working on regional newspapers to becoming a mainstay presenter on ITV’s West Country News, Kylie is also the co-presenter of ITV’s new medical programme Dr Ranj On Call.

It’s clear that Kylie has made a huge mark on the TV industry and we’ll keep you updated on her next chapter.