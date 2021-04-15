We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alison Hammond received a backlash over her latest This Morning gaffe involving Prince William.

Alison Hammond has upset This Morning viewers for the second time this week after she mistakenly referenced Prince William’s funeral when speaking about the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The embarrassing gaffe is the second Alison has made on the ITV daytime show this week, in which she is presenting alongside Dermot O’Leary – it comes just days after she was criticised for her ‘insensitive’ comments on Prince Philip, following his death on 9th April, aged 99.

The pair, who normally just cover the Friday show, has been on the sofa covering for Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield who are enjoying the half-term school holidays.

But on yesterday’s show, Alison made the accidental slip-up while talking about this weekend’s memorial for the late Prince Philip. She told viewers, “As we mention Prince William and Harry will come face to face for the first time in a year, during their grandfather Prince William’s funeral this Saturday, with hopes the occasion could help to heal their rumoured rift.”

Having noticed Alison’s mix up, co-host Dermot O’Leary stepped in at the end of the link to clairfy, “Yeah, Prince Philip.”

But her slip-up didn’t go unnoticed by viewers, who took to Twitter to point out the error and vent their frustrations. One wrote, ‘Did Alison Hammond just say Prince William died instead of Prince Philip!!?? I think she did.’ Another viewer put, ‘Did you are the latest Alison Hammond debacle this morning. Asking what the most popular cancer was and discussing “Prince William’s funeral?” Appalling.’ And a third added, ‘love Alison Hammond however she’s not the best presenter! Lots of mistakes they were not even wearing black yesterday noticed they both were today though!!’

Alison, 46, who shot to fame as a contestant on Big Brother, later landed a job as a reporter on the show in which she conducted funny interviews with celebrities – including A-lister Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and This Morning shared her funniest TV moments.

But as ever, with being promoted to live TV host comes the added pressure of dealing with breaking news as well as hard news stories.

Alison previously teased a new TV role after being announced as host of This Morning and was supported by ITV after she was targeted by trolls who sent online abuse following her new role.

But her latest gaffes have got viewers annoyed. One wrote, ‘Seriously Alison Hammond is not a presenter, she trips on her words and constantly uses babes, very unprofessional. Just give her the competition slots like Andy Peters etc’

And another begged for the return of Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, ‘I don’t usually complain about television but was utterly appalled by Alison Hammond’s comments this morning. “What’s the most popular cancer?”” “Prince Williams funeral”. We need a more professional presenter when handling sensitive subjects#bringbackrutheamonn’

Video of the Week

Meanwhile, some fans are loving her humour on other segments of the show. One viewer wrote, ‘Love You Alison Hammond you are so funny on this morning xx’

And another agreed, ‘Alison Hammond is the best thing ever! She is just fantastic, we need to see her more. There is nothing she can’t do!’