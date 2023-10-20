Are Luke and Jay still together? Here’s everything we know about the MAFS couple so far

After their “best day”, fans are curious to know are Luke and Jay still together?

With each Married at First Sight episode that airs, fans are always desperate to know if the love is still there for 2023’s MAFS cast , like we all wanted to know are Shona and Brad still together after seeing them hit it off in the show’s early stages.

Now, rumours are surfacing that the first couple to get married – Jay and Luke – have been axed from the show which has fans doubting their relationship.

So, are Luke and Jay still together? Here’s what we know.

Are Luke and Jay still together?

It’s not yet known if Luke and Jay are still together, as MAFS participants have to wait until the final commitment ceremony episode to air before they reveal any updates about their on-screen partnerships.

Luke and Jay were the first couple to get married on the Channel 4 show. MAFS love experts paired the two together after Jay revealed she was looking for her future husband to be genuine, loyal and “just a nice person”.

After their marriage was official, Jay, a Sales Manager from Accrington, took to Instagram to post a gallery of snaps from their special day.

Captioning the post: “OMG What a day that was! I can’t believe the love and support we’ve received all at once @lukeworley1! I’m so grateful for everyone’s kind words honestly you don’t know how much it means to me. We had the best day and I can’t wait for you all to watch our journey together 😉. So overwhelming but at the same time I still feel like it’s not real! Thank you so much everyone we really do appreciate it ❤️”.

Praise and well-wishes poured in from fans, with some having their “fingers crossed” for them and saying they were their “favourite” couple.

Has Luke left MAFS?

It’s been widely reported that Luke, a Sales Executive from Clacton, has been forced to leave MAFS following a physical altercation with fellow groom Jordan Gayle.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph , a Channel 4 spokesperson said: “The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.

“During filming, an altercation occurred between two cast members which was defused immediately by crew. All contributors involved were offered appropriate support.”

Taking to Instagram , Luke posted on his stories – where he appeared to not be wearing his wedding ring – warned fans to “watch out for Jordan” in the next couple of episodes.

If the fight ensued during a filming stint, viewers are predicting the footage to be shown later on in the series, but it’s not clear whether Channel 4 will choose to or not.

Who is Jordan Gayle?

Jordan Gayle is part of the MAFS series eight cast. He’s a personal trainer from Sheffield and has described the whole experiment as “the craziest chapter yet” on an Instagram post.

The MAFS team has allowed the 26-year-old to remain part of the show, as the fight was apparently “instigated” by Luke, and has reiterated that they have zero tolerance for violence.

Responding to a story by Heat magazine about Luke’s rumoured departure, Jordan recently posted on his Instagram stories to say that “all will be revealed”. We’ll keep you updated when we know more about the fight between the two contestants.

Don't miss out on your favourite reality TV shows with these streaming service deals...