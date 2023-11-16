Are Paul and Tasha still together? MAFS UK update

We think the pair had a bit of a rocky start, so are Paul and Tasha still together?

The end is in sight for the MAFS UK cast – and it’s fair to say they’ve had their ups and downs. Cheating scandals had fans question are Ella and JJ still together and an explosive argument made them ask the same of Peggy and Georges.

As the final commitment ceremony looms tonight (16 November), here’s everything we know about one of the original couples to say ‘I do’.

Are Paul and Tasha still together?

MAFS UK rules state that couples can’t reveal the outcome of their marriage before the final episode, but Paul and Tasha have given their followers a huge clue that they’re still together on Instagram.

On a joint post, the couple uploaded the pictures of them together at their final commitment ceremony – where they decide if they’re going to remain married – and fans are overjoyed.

The caption read: “I choose you, tomorrow & forever.” Comments poured in from other users, saying “wishing you all the happiness”, “so happy for you both” and “you two are perfection!”.

Paul, 26 and Tasha, 25 have been one of the strongest couples on the show. Despite Paul’s mum sharing her concerns on his wedding day and a fiery episode where Tasha stormed out of a heated conversation, the pair have gone from strength to strength.

What does Tasha from Married at First Sight do for a living?

Tasha is a childcare assistant from Leeds. As the life and soul of the party, Tasha describes herself as a ‘typical Leeds girl’ but at her core, Tasha is a very caring person with a lot of love to give.

Tasha has made it clear that she loves children and has dreams of starting her own family one day. Account manager Paul also shares the same values and was looking for his soul mate before joining the experiment.

Are Tasha and Arthur together?

A public appearance from Tasha and Arthur swirled rumours that they were together, but the 25-year-old has denied their romance.

Fans were sure of another husband-wife swap when Tasha attended Arthur’s birthday party and looked cosy when they were pictured holding hands.

Tasha was quick to squash any confusion and wrote this statement: “I just want to clarify I only posted this picture because it was the only one I had of Arthur as it was his birthday celebration after all. @laurajayvaughan is one of my closest friends and I would never disrespect her. Arthur is also a really good friend of mine which is what you are seeing in this picture, there is nothing more to it!”

The final episode of MAFS UK airs tonight (16 November) at 9pm on E4.