Adele’s fiancé is reportedly ‘concerned’ about her health as she prepares to have a second child

Adele’s fiancé is reportedly ‘concerned’ about her health as the singer continues to play nightly concerts while battling sciatica and also making plans to have a second child.

Adele is a busy woman at the moment. After a six-year hiatus from the limelight, she released her fourth studio album in 2021 and pretty much hasn't stopped since. From talk-show appearances to her current year-long Las Vegas residency, the singer is in high demand and it's reportedly making her fiancé, 41-year-old NBA sports agent Rich Paul, worry about her burning out.

The reported concerns are not unsubstantiated. Earlier this year, Adele sparked health fears as she told fans about her ‘really bad’ sciatica symptoms during a Las Vegas gig and just last week revealed that the condition, which can cause pains in your legs from your lower back, led to her having a nasty fall backstage.

On top of her hectic work schedule and struggles with illness, Adele is also reportedly planning to have a second child, sharing that she ‘really wants to be a mum again soon,’ which is something else that's reportedly adding to her fiancé's worries as he fears she is 'pushing her body to the limit,' a source has revealed.

(Image credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Speaking to Closer Magazine about Paul's concerns over Adele’s rigorous work schedule and it's impact on their plans to expand their family, an insider revealed, "She puts so much pressure on herself and never seems to pause for a moment’s rest because she’s such a perfectionist. The good news is that she’s taking this latest incident [her fall backstage due to a sciatica] seriously, getting treatment and talking about a long rest back in the UK once the residency comes to an end in early November.

“But that’s more than two months away and Rich hates the thought of her papering over the cracks until then, pushing her body to the limit and risking more of these collapses. He’s telling her money’s the least of her priorities right now, and not to worry about anything except her health. If that means putting herself on bed rest, then so be it!"

With just two months to go until the Las Vegas residency is over, the singer is reportedly winding down and beginning to realise the importance of taking breaks, largely thanks to Rich voicing his worries. And, as soon as the shows are up, the source believes we could all be hearing the wonderful news that the couple are expecting their longed-for first child together, giving Adele's son, Angelo, 11, and Rich's three children, Reonna, Richie and Zane, another sibling.

(Image credit: Getty)

The source added, “Adele and Rich are still totally committed to starting a family together – they’ve been trying to get pregnant for a while and don’t have any intention of giving up on that dream – but it’s a concern that she’s dealing with this condition, since it would be a nightmare scenario to be coping with during a pregnancy.

“Adele’s now resting up plenty in-between gigs, and Rich has been by her side to support in any way he can – running errands, holding her hand and reminding her to keep up with physiotherapy.

“Right now Adele’s assuring him she’s got this and Rich trusts her to make those decisions, but he’s just pointing out that they need to keep monitoring everything so her health isn’t in any danger. She agrees and they’re taking each day as it comes. It means so much that she’s got Rich in her corner, he’s her total rock and the way he’s reacting to this just reinforces to her that he’s her soul mate.”