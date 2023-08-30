Adele reveals she ‘really wants to be a mum again soon’ as she talks about baby names with fans

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Grammy Award-winning singer Adele has revealed that she ‘really wants to be a mum again soon’ and has shared some of her favourite baby names she's noted down.

Adele is notoriously private when it comes to her family. Her 10-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, may have featured on her latest album, but he's strictly kept out of the public eye by his mother. However, the singer has now revealed her hopes to give Angelo a younger sibling and hasn't held back about her wish to start a family with her current partner Rich Pau.

In a video posted by an Adele fan account on TikTok, a fan could be seen speaking with the singer during her hit Las Vegas residency, sharing with her the news that she was pregnant with a baby girl. As they spoke, the fan shared that her and her husband were struggling to decide on a baby name for the newborn.

It's a universal problem. There are so many baby names to chose from; from cool baby names and cute baby names, to 2023's most popular baby names and, a growing trend, unisex baby names. But it appears that Adele has already narrowed down the list of names she loves for any future children she may have. Speaking to the fan, she revealed "I really want to be a mum again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone."

(Image credit: Getty)

The fan continued to speak with Adele, telling her that she loves the idea of giving names traditionally reserved for boys to baby girls instead, something Adele explained she also loves, exclaiming, "Me too!"

The pregnant fan then shared two of her names in the hopes that Adele could help her pick between them. Option one, Parker. Option two, Spencer. The singer was then forced to confess, "I can't say Parker because Rich likes that name.

"You know what else, I like Ray for her spelled like a boy's name." The fan was on the same wave length as her favourite singer, revealing that she was already planning to use the name for her baby's middle name!

Adele and Rich Pau have been together since 2021 and, for the entirety of their relationship, Adele has been very vocal about her love for him, sparking rumours about a possible engagement and future baby.

(Image credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In 2022, the singer appeared on The Graham Norton Show and shared that she plans to be finished with her Las Vegas residency by the end of 2023 as she hopes to focus on expanding her family in the near-future.

She announced, "I want a baby next year [2023]. I have plans next year! I have plans. Imagine if I have to cancel the shows because I'm having a baby."

Rich, an American sports agent, also appears to hold the same wish as he told E!News last year that his wants to be a 'different dad' now that he's older.

He explained, "As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough… But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad.

"You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college [about 20 years-old-year] so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad."